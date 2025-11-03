.

Penelope Road Announce 2026 North American Tour

(Warner) Atlanta pop rock band Penelope Road announces their 2026 North American Tour, coming on the heels of their dynamic new Chance Encounter EP, released last Friday via Warner Records.

With romantic heart-on-sleeve lyrics, dynamic full-band grooves, and impeccably warm harmonies, the project underscores the palpable chemistry of one of 2025's most talked-about live acts.

Penelope Road is closing out the year with three hometown shows in Atlanta this December (Dec. 18-20), with the first night already sold out and the remaining two nearing capacity. Those shows follow a standout year on the road for the Atlanta quintet, who have sold more than 20,000 headline tickets in 2025 alone, with nearly every date selling out in advance. Their U.S. summer tour supporting Lake Street Dive and Goose was a major highlight, bookended by festival appearances and headline shows.

Now, fresh off the release of Chance Encounter, Penelope Road is taking that momentum into 2026 with a North American headline run kicking off February 13 in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, November 3 at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST, with general on sale starting Thursday, November 6 at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST.

