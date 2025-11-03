Penelope Road Announce 2026 North American Tour

(Warner) Atlanta pop rock band Penelope Road announces their 2026 North American Tour, coming on the heels of their dynamic new Chance Encounter EP, released last Friday via Warner Records.
With romantic heart-on-sleeve lyrics, dynamic full-band grooves, and impeccably warm harmonies, the project underscores the palpable chemistry of one of 2025's most talked-about live acts.
Penelope Road is closing out the year with three hometown shows in Atlanta this December (Dec. 18-20), with the first night already sold out and the remaining two nearing capacity. Those shows follow a standout year on the road for the Atlanta quintet, who have sold more than 20,000 headline tickets in 2025 alone, with nearly every date selling out in advance. Their U.S. summer tour supporting Lake Street Dive and Goose was a major highlight, bookended by festival appearances and headline shows.
Now, fresh off the release of Chance Encounter, Penelope Road is taking that momentum into 2026 with a North American headline run kicking off February 13 in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, November 3 at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST, with general on sale starting Thursday, November 6 at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST.
AC/DC Announce 2026 Power Up Tour Dates- Paul Rodgers Not Attending Bad Company's Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction- more
Kenny Chesney Kicks Off HEART LIFE MUSIC Tour- Charles Kelley Goes Retro With 'Steal Your Heart' Video- Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers- more
Boys Like Girls The Soundtrack Of Your Life Tour 2026- Cannons And Bob Moses The Afterglow Tour- Kool & the Gang To Rock The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit Lead Download 2026 Lineup
Shinedown Share Lineup For Inaugural Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend
Lamb Of God Reveal 2026 Headbangers Boat Initial Lineup
Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' The King With Guitar Players
Jimmy Eat World's The Something(s) Loud EP Coming On Vinyl
Bryan Adams Rolls With The Punches With Sold Out Madison Square Garden Show
In Mourning Share 'Moonless Sky' Video
Five Finger Death Punch and Babymetal Make Radio History With 'The End'