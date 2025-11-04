Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' The King With Guitar Players

(Muse Group) As the world celebrates 50 years since Queen released Bohemian Rhapsody and the landmark album A Night at the Opera, Muse Group, the company behind Ultimate Guitar and MuseScore, analyzed millions of songs' views to uncover how the legendary group and their track continue to shape music practice and creativity today.

Even fifty years on, Bohemian Rhapsody stands unmatched - its unique blend of operatic harmonies, shifting tempos, and emotional depth continues to challenge and inspire musicians across generations. On Ultimate Guitar, Bohemian Rhapsody remains one of the top 50 most-played tracks across the platform. Average weekly plays doubled year over year as musicians revisited Queen's catalog ahead of the anniversary.

For Ultimate Guitar musicians, it's a timeless masterclass in arrangement and technique; for MuseScore creators, it remains one of the most ambitious scores to explore and perform. Bohemian Rhapsody itself ranks #19 among all rock songs on the platform (UG), while Queen remains one of the Top-10 rock artists, with their catalog reaching 7,357,953 views overall last year.

On Ultimate Guitar, the second most-played song is Love of My Life - a heartfelt acoustic ballad that's earned 830,373 views this year. Its gentle guitar arrangement and emotional resonance make it a favorite among players of the Ultimate Guitar community - musicians who learn, perform, and connect through shared passion.

On MuseScore, Don't Stop Me Now holds the #2 spot, celebrated for its vibrant piano parts and rhythmic energy. The song's intricate notation continues to inspire arrangers and performers, showing how Queen's music remains a rich playground for creativity even decades later.

Top-10 Queen tabs on Ultimate Guitar

Bohemian Rhapsody - 2,249,972 views

Love Of My Life - 830,373 views

Don't Stop Me Now - 513,945 views

Crazy Little Thing Called Life - 507,747 views

Another One Bites the Dust - 361,688 views

Somebody To Love - 319,451 views

We Are the Champions - 290,887 views

Killer Queen - 245,057 views

Under Pressure - 217,875 views

I Want To Break Free - 210,540 views

Data was collected from Ultimate Guitar and MuseScore between October 28, 2024 and October 28, 2025. We analyzed total, monthly and weekly views across all versions of tabs and scores for original Queen songs.

