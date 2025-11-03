QUINQUIS Shares Gwenno Remix Of 'Morwreg'

(Mute) Breton producer QUINQUIS (aka Emilie Quinquis) - currently on tour with Gwenno across the UK - has shared the Welsh-Cornish artist's remix of "Morwreg" from Emilie's new album, eor, out now on Mute.

The two artists met when they interviewed one another earlier this year for Talkhouse, talking extensively about preserving their cultural identities through their art. Both QUINQUIS & Gwenno sing in their native tongues - the Celtic languages of Breton, Cornish and Welsh - and Emilie's latest album, eor, includes tracks sung in Welsh (with Cerys Hafana) and in Zulu (with Desire Marea). Stay tuned for a QUINQUIS mix of a Gwenno track from her new album Utopia (out now on Heavenly Recordings).

Talking about the remix, Emilie says, "Gwenno's remix is the remembrance of a long night, recollecting the pieces of a relationship that has broken down on the floor, while the sun is coming up. It keeps asking "what do you keep from me when your boat is leaving?" just as the obsession for a lost love would run in circles into your mind."

This new remix is the first to be released from QUINQUIS' forthcoming remix EP, out on December 10th via Mute.

eor weaves together tales of mermaids, inspired by time spent sailing from her home island of Ushant to faraway places. The album features "Dec'h", with its fabulous accompanying video directed by Vanessa Le Reste, depicting a troupe of neon clad drag artists who arrive on the island and transform one of its inhabitants. Other previously-released tracks include "Inkanuko" (featuring labelmate Desire Marea, in what must surely be the first track to feature both Zulu and Breton languages), and "Morwreg".

Emilie lives on Ushant Island, a landmass of six square miles off the coast of Brittany. Having learned to sail solo three years ago, a necessary act, she felt, to get home to the island and leave again on her terms, she kept going. She crossed the Irish Sea, circled the Scottish islands and Faroes, experienced the vulnerability and power of living in the elements. She kept imagining what could be in the waves around her, what visceral figures could have been forgotten by folklore, and how, with her instruments in tow, she could help bring these mermaid presences to the surface, hold them up for air.

The result is an album in which music provides succour among the shudders and swells. It shows QUINQUIS as an exceptional producer, and an extraordinary singer, musician and songwriter, creating tracks which ripple and flow, that torrent and break, full of propulsive visions and startling stories of the sea.

Related Stories

News > QUINQUIS