Sting 3.0 North American Tour Expanded

(Live Nation) Following a series of sold-out shows and rave reviews across Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and beyond, including a recent four-night sold-out run in London, 17-time GRAMMY Award winner Sting has announced a new spring leg of his acclaimed "Sting 3.0" North American Tour, presented by the Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation.
Accompanied by longtime guitarist and collaborator Dominic Miller and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), the trio delivers a powerful and intimate concert experience, reinterpreting his most celebrated songs and deep cuts through the lens of a tight three-piece arrangement.
The newly announced 2026 dates will begin May 9 in Durant, OK, and continue with stops in Irving, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Savannah, Charlotte, Raleigh, Vienna, and Richmond.
A groundbreaking artist both as a solo performer and as the frontman/bassist and principal songwriter for The Police, Sting continues to redefine and expand his musical horizons. Under the management of Martin Kierzenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, his innovative spirit remains central to the "STING 3.0" World Tour, which spotlights new creative interpretations of his timeless catalog and inspired his latest single, "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)" - mixed by four-time GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Robert Orton, released on Cherrytree Music Company/Interscope Records. Additionally, a new live album, STING 3.0 LIVE, is now available digitally, on CD and on 180g vinyl. Also recorded on the "STING 3.0" World Tour, STING 3.0 LIVE is a collection of his greatest hits, including "Be Still My Beating Heart," which has never-before been released as a live version. The 10-song digital album also features a live recording of "Fragile," Sting's 1987 single, which was recently covered by a children's choir in an episode of the Netflix miniseries Adolescence.
Members of Sting's Fan Club will have first access to tickets beginning Tuesday, November 4 at sting.com, with additional presales throughout the week. The general on sale will begin Friday, November 7 at 10AM local time on sting.com. Tickets for all other previously announced "STING 3.0" tour dates are available now.
"STING 3.0" 2025 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY
Fri. Nov. 14 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center
Sat. Nov. 15 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center
Tue. Nov. 18 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Thu. Nov. 20 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
Fri. Nov. 21 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
Sun. Nov. 23 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino
Sat May 09 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater - NEW SHOW
Sun May 10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - NEW SHOW
Tue May 12 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park - NEW SHOW
Wed May 13 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman - NEW SHOW
Fri May 15 - Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park - NEW SHOW
Sat May 16 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena - NEW SHOW
Mon May 18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion - NEW SHOW
Tue May 19 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater - NEW SHOW
Thu May 21 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - NEW SHOW
Fri May 22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - NEW SHOW
Sat May 23 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - NEW SHOW
Mon May 25 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront - NEW SHOW
Sting Expands 'The Last Ship' For Special Reissues
Scorpions' 'Mind Like A Tree' Now Streaming Ahead Of 'From The First Sting' Release
Greg Loiacono & Stingray Debut With 'Hope We Get To Dance'
Stream Sting's Expanded 'The Dream Of The Blue Turtles'
AC/DC Announce 2026 Power Up Tour Dates- Paul Rodgers Not Attending Bad Company's Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction- more
Kenny Chesney Kicks Off HEART LIFE MUSIC Tour- Charles Kelley Goes Retro With 'Steal Your Heart' Video- Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers- more
Boys Like Girls The Soundtrack Of Your Life Tour 2026- Cannons And Bob Moses The Afterglow Tour- Kool & the Gang To Rock The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit Lead Download 2026 Lineup
Shinedown Share Lineup For Inaugural Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend
Lamb Of God Reveal 2026 Headbangers Boat Initial Lineup
Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' The King With Guitar Players
Jimmy Eat World's The Something(s) Loud EP Coming On Vinyl
Bryan Adams Rolls With The Punches With Sold Out Madison Square Garden Show
In Mourning Share 'Moonless Sky' Video
Five Finger Death Punch and Babymetal Make Radio History With 'The End'