The Barr Brothers Extend Their Let It Hiss Tour

(Shore Fire) The Barr Brothers' headlining tour in support of their just-released new album Let It Hiss (Secret City) now totals over 30 dates, with today's announcement of a March run of shows in the Southwest and West Coast, including the Lodge Room and Troudadour in Los Angeles March 19 + 20. Let It Hiss - Brad and Andrew Barr's first album in nearly 8 years - is being met with raves.
Internationally renowned for their virtuosic musicianship and electrifying live performances, The Barr Brothers recently completed a run of shows in support of Mumford & Sons (who drummer Andrew Barr joined on their recent Rushmere tour) that saw the band performing in arenas, including a homecoming performance at Montreal's Bell Centre. Recently-announced support for the forthcoming headlining tour includes ascendant singer/songwriter Anna Tivel, muli-instrumentalist/songwriter Benjamin Lazar Davis, and Montreal's own Land Of Talk, who provides guest vocals on Let It Hiss.
Let It Hiss was produced by Brad and Andrew Barr, working primarily as a duo out of their Montreal studio, and worked with mix engineer Jon Low (The National, Taylor Swift, Bon Iver). In addition to Elizabeth Powell (Land Of Talk)'s contributions on "Run Right Into It", the album also features guest appearances from Jim James (My Morning Jacket), Patrick Watson, and Klo Pelgag. Their fourth studio album isn't just a collection of 10 vital new songs, it's a document of transformation. The result of a pivotal shift: a pause for reflection, a reckoning with vulnerability, and a reconnection between two brothers who've spent their entire lives making music side by side.
Released in July as the second preview of Let It Hiss, the propulsive open-road anthem "Run Right Into It" has been released as a new mix by Rich Costey (Death Cab For Cutie, The Killers, Haim, Foster the People) and is climbing the charts at AAA radio. To date, the track has landed in the Top 10 most increased spins at Mediabase w/ 40 ADDS and Let It Hiss has also seen extensive support on DSPs, with new tracks appearing on playlists like Fresh Folk (Spotify), and Wax Eclectic (Apple Music).
European Arena Tour w/ Mumford & Sons
Nov 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
Nov 8 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
Nov 10 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
Nov 14 - Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena
Nov 17 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
UK and European Headline Tour
Apr 15 - Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten
Apr 16 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
Apr 17 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
Apr 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ Rust
Apr 20 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
Apr 21 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee
Apr 22 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
Apr 24 - Groningen, NL @ Binnenzaal
Apr 25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
Apr 26 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
Apr 28 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
Apr 29 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
Apr 30 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
May 1 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
North American Headline Tour
Feb 11 - Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson ^
Feb 12 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^
Feb 13 - Detroit, MI @ El Club #
Feb 14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #
Feb 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird #
Feb 18 - Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap #
Feb 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #
Feb 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #
Feb 21 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre ^
Feb 23 - Northhampton, MA @ Iron Horse ^
Feb 24 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S ^
Feb 25 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair ^
Feb 26 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair ^
Feb 28 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus ^
Mar 1 - Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell ^
Mar 13 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre %
Mar 14 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre %
Mar 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom %
Mar 18 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern %
Mar 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room %
Mar 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour %
Mar 21 - San Francisco, CA @ GAMH %
Mar 24 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Mar 25 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Mar 27 - Seattle,WA @ Madame Lou's
Mar 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Mar 29 - Victoria, BC @ McPherson Playhouse
Mar 31 - Red Deer, AB @ Bo's Bar & Stage
Apr 1 - Sherwood Park, AB @ Festival Place
Apr 2 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
Quebec Tour
May 14 - Jonquiere, QC @ Theatre Palace
May 15 - Brossard, QC @ Club Dix30
May 16 - Lac Brome, QC @ Theatre Lac Brome
May 22 - Sherbrooke, QC @ Theatre Granada
May 23 - St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, QC @ Cabaret Theatre du Vieux-Saint-Jean
