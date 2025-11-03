The Mommyheads Unleash 'The Beast is Back' Video

(Royal Avenue Media) The Mommyheads are set to release their 17th album, No Quietus, this Friday, November 7th, 2025. To celebrate the forthcoming release of the album, the band are releasing the video for "The Beast is Back," the album's 3rd single.

The band has this to say about the track: "The Beast is Back" video is our way of holding up a mirror to society and showing its two faces. Every class system has its rungs, and one side can't exist without the other.

The verses highlight the everyday workers-the ones driving our buses, mopping our floors, and policing our streets-while the chorus flips the lens to the other side: politicians, CEOs, and the so-called robber barons.

"The takeaway? Even though one side might convince you the other is untouchable or disposable, the truth is we're all pressing against the same glass. And if you look closely, the reflection staring back is often that of a Beast."

No Quietus, Latin for "No Death," sets the stage for a record that doesn't lean on cliche character narratives or overblown rock operatics, yet carries a unifying theme that pulses through every rhythm and strum. Death is the unlikely protagonist of this sonic journey-though the music is far more inviting than one might expect. At its heart, No Quietus shows how deceptively simple songs can be both captivating and endlessly listenable: subtly mind-bending, yet irresistibly hummable in true Mommyheads fashion.

The album is a vibrant, genre-blending collage that feels both timeless and urgent.

"Triumph and Crash" barrels in like an epic funeral march, reflecting on empire's collapse through the eyes of a fly. In "Black Veins," the frailty of the narrator comes into sharp relief: "Take these black veins and turn them blue, I gave all my oxygen to you"-a piercing observation of the co-dependency woven into love. The title track marks a turning point, as the protagonist faces the possible loss of the most important person in his life. "Always Reaching" contrasts philosophical lyrics with danceable energy, perfectly balanced within its 4:40 runtime. Side one closes on a lush, late-'70s Bee Gees-inspired groove, inviting us to imagine how religion fit's into this sweeping story.

Side Two deepens the meditation with songs like "Finally Free," "Strong," and "It's Only Life." Here, the band confronts the universal struggle with mortality, offering a musical document that examines death from many angles-society, loved ones, ego, relationships, faith, and personal identity. Much like a prizefighter probing for weakness, No Quietus explores each facet with precision and compassion.

Paradoxically, this record about death may be the Mommyheads' most hopeful work yet. In their long and fruitful career, they've never made an album about life's end feel so alive.

