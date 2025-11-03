(Warner) The Neighbourhood announces THE WOURLD TOUR, a global trek of tour dates in support of their upcoming album (((((ultraSOUND))))) - out November 14 on Warner Records.
The tour kicks off in Austin, TX on March 28th and will take the band through the East Coast before heading to Europe, Australia, and Asia, culminating with a West Coast run and a hometown show at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on October 9th.
Fans can catch the band at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden in NYC and The O2 in London. Artist presale begins Wednesday, November 5th at 10am local time, with general on-sale starting Friday, November 7th at 10am local time.
In addition to The WOURLD TOUR announcement, The Neighbourhood dropped a music video for their latest single "Private" today. The video was shot in October and directed by Ramez Silyan (Post Malone, The Kid LAROI).
2026 Tour Dates:
March 28 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
March 31 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
April 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
April 6 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
April 8 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 10 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
April 14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 27 - Istanbul, Turkey @ KuçukÇiftlik Park
May 1 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Sportovní hala Fortuna
May 2 - Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena
May 4 - Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum
May 5 - Zurich, Switzerland @ THE HALL
May 7 - Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
May 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
May 10 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
May 12 - Paris, France @ Zenith
May 13 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
May 15 - London, UK @ The O2
May 17 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
July 4 - Aukland, NZ @ Spark Arena
July 7 - Sydney, Australia @ The Hordem Pavilion
July 10 - Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena
July 14 - Singapore, Singapore @ The Star Theatre
July 18 - Jakarta, Indonesia @ Istora Senayan
July 20 - Seol, South Korea @ (TBA)
Sep 21 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex
Sep 23 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio Banamex
Sep 25 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
Oct 2 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Oct 3 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
Oct 5 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct 7 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct 9 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
