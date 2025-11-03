The Neighbourhood Announces THE WOURLD TOUR

(Warner) The Neighbourhood announces THE WOURLD TOUR, a global trek of tour dates in support of their upcoming album (((((ultraSOUND))))) - out November 14 on Warner Records.

The tour kicks off in Austin, TX on March 28th and will take the band through the East Coast before heading to Europe, Australia, and Asia, culminating with a West Coast run and a hometown show at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on October 9th.

Fans can catch the band at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden in NYC and The O2 in London. Artist presale begins Wednesday, November 5th at 10am local time, with general on-sale starting Friday, November 7th at 10am local time.

In addition to The WOURLD TOUR announcement, The Neighbourhood dropped a music video for their latest single "Private" today. The video was shot in October and directed by Ramez Silyan (Post Malone, The Kid LAROI).

2026 Tour Dates:

March 28 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

March 31 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

April 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

April 6 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

April 8 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 10 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

April 14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 27 - Istanbul, Turkey @ KuçukÇiftlik Park

May 1 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Sportovní hala Fortuna

May 2 - Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena

May 4 - Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

May 5 - Zurich, Switzerland @ THE HALL

May 7 - Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom

May 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

May 10 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

May 12 - Paris, France @ Zenith

May 13 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

May 15 - London, UK @ The O2

May 17 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

July 4 - Aukland, NZ @ Spark Arena

July 7 - Sydney, Australia @ The Hordem Pavilion

July 10 - Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

July 14 - Singapore, Singapore @ The Star Theatre

July 18 - Jakarta, Indonesia @ Istora Senayan

July 20 - Seol, South Korea @ (TBA)

Sep 21 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex

Sep 23 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio Banamex

Sep 25 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

Oct 2 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct 3 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Oct 5 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct 7 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct 9 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

