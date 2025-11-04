Twinnie Shares 'Don't Need A Cowboy' Video

(Anchor) Twinnie has released the official music video for her shimmering new single "Don't Need a Cowboy". Directed by Joey Schrader, the striking visual captures the song's message of confidence and independence, delivered with Twinnie's unmistakable charm and magnetic sparkle.

A vibrant blend of country storytelling and disco-pop flair, "Don't Need a Cowboy" spotlights Twinnie's bold songwriting, infectious groove, and fearless individuality. With its radiant disco twang, the track, which was released October 10 and currently has over 225K streams, delivers a glittering Sabrina Carpenter-meets-Dolly Parton energy: playful, self-assured, and unapologetically country. Pairing sharp wit with a dance floor-ready rhythm, Twinnie reimagines the cowboy ballad for a new generation of free-spirited listeners who write their own rules.

Filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of Joshua Tree National Park, the "Don't Need a Cowboy" video radiates cinematic style, weaving sun-soaked western landscapes with flashes of disco glamour. Schrader's dynamic direction showcases Twinnie's natural charisma and genre-defying artistry, bringing the song's spirit of freedom and self-reliance vividly to life.

"It captures the freedom and joyful independence that permeate the track, with Twinnie rejecting the trope of running off into the sunset with a John Wayne wannabe," Holler writes.

The single follows Twinnie's recent British Country Music Association (BCMA) Award nominations for Best Female Artist and Best Single ("Hypothetically"), as well as a year filled with defining milestones including her celebrated cameo in Rob Brydon's new "Honky Tonk Road Trip" documentary on BBC Two, during which she amusingly teaches a struggling Brydon to line-dance.

The track also sets the stage for her much-anticipated Dirt Road Disco Tour, bringing her high-energy live show to fans across the UK.

Tour Dates:

The Lexington, London - Saturday, March 21

Stereo, Glasgow - Friday, March 27

The Crescent, York - Saturday, March 28

The Deaf Institute, Manchester - Sunday, March 29

Komedia Studio, Brighton - Saturday, April 4

