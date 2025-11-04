Alison Brown Launches Show on SiriusXM's Bluegrass Junction

(Compass Records) SiriusXM's Bluegrass Junction (ch. 77) welcomes a powerful new voice to its lineup with the debut of "Pick Like a Girl," a new weekly radio show hosted by Alison Brown, GRAMMY-winning banjoist, producer, and co-founder of Compass Records.

The show premieres Tuesday November 4th, and will air Tuesdays at 12 PM ET on Bluegrass Junction, with replays on Thursdays at 3PM ET, and Sunday at 9PM ET and any time on the SiriusXM app.

"Pick Like a Girl" will celebrate the women of bluegrass, spotlighting the trailblazers as well as the rising stars who are expanding the boundaries of the genre. "The original architects of bluegrass music were all men. But I believe that women are creating some of the most compelling bluegrass that's ever been made," says Brown. "I hope that "Pick Like a Girl" will draw new listeners to the music and help to inspire the next generation of women to see a place for themselves in bluegrass."

Listeners can expect to hear programming that will feature music from acclaimed artists including Sierra Hull, Della Mae, Sister Sadie, Molly Tuttle, Laurie Lewis and many more, as well as interview segments and live in-studio performances.

