BTS' Jimin And Jung Kook To Return In 'Are You Sure?!' Season Two

(fcc) Jimin and Jung Kook of 21st century pop icons BTS are set to return with the highly anticipated second season of their hit travel reality series, Are You Sure?!, premiering December 3, exclusively on Disney+.

Filmed after the duo completed their military service, Are You Sure?! Season 2 captures Jimin and Jung Kook embarking on an unforgettable 12-day journey that spans from the majestic mountains of Switzerland to the vibrant shores of Vietnam. Traveling light with only their luggage, a modest budget, and a trusty guidebook, the pair dive into a mix of thrilling adventures, serene getaways, and spontaneous, fun-filled moments.

Are You Sure?! Season 2 consists of eight episodes, with two episodes dropping every Wednesday from December 3 to December 24. Viewers can look forward to plenty of heartwarming camaraderie, breathtaking scenery, and the unfiltered humor and chemistry that made the first season a fan favorite.

Following the success of Are You Sure?! Season 1, which took viewers along as Jimin and Jung Kook explored scenic destinations including New York state, USA; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan, the second season promises an even deeper look into the duo's friendship and shared adventures.

