.

BTS' Jimin And Jung Kook To Return In 'Are You Sure?!' Season Two

11-04-2025
BTS' Jimin And Jung Kook To Return In 'Are You Sure?!' Season Two

(fcc) Jimin and Jung Kook of 21st century pop icons BTS are set to return with the highly anticipated second season of their hit travel reality series, Are You Sure?!, premiering December 3, exclusively on Disney+.

Filmed after the duo completed their military service, Are You Sure?! Season 2 captures Jimin and Jung Kook embarking on an unforgettable 12-day journey that spans from the majestic mountains of Switzerland to the vibrant shores of Vietnam. Traveling light with only their luggage, a modest budget, and a trusty guidebook, the pair dive into a mix of thrilling adventures, serene getaways, and spontaneous, fun-filled moments.

Are You Sure?! Season 2 consists of eight episodes, with two episodes dropping every Wednesday from December 3 to December 24. Viewers can look forward to plenty of heartwarming camaraderie, breathtaking scenery, and the unfiltered humor and chemistry that made the first season a fan favorite.

Following the success of Are You Sure?! Season 1, which took viewers along as Jimin and Jung Kook explored scenic destinations including New York state, USA; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan, the second season promises an even deeper look into the duo's friendship and shared adventures.

Related Stories
BTS' Jimin And Jung Kook To Return In 'Are You Sure?!' Season Two

j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE Coming to The Big Screen and IMAX

'BTS Movie Weeks' Coming To Theaters This September

BTS Release Their First-Ever Live Album PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE

j-hope Of BTS Headlines Lollapalooza Berlin

News > BTS

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah- Dokken Share Video For Lost 1978 Song- Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary- Cat Power- more

Day In Country

Lee Brice's 'Killed the Man' Most Added at Country Radio- Kenny Chesney Kicks Off HEART LIFE MUSIC Tour- Elizabeth Nichols Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut- more

Day In Pop

Maren Morris Adds 2026 Dates To Dreamsicle Tour- BTS' Jimin And Jung Kook To Return In 'Are You Sure?!' Season Two- Boys Like Girls- more

Reviews

On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings

Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell

Cea Serin - The World Outside

Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa

Autumn Gift Guide

Latest News

Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah

Dokken Share Video For Lost 1978 Song

Matt Zane Plans Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary

Cat Power Celebrating 20th Anniversary of 'The Greatest' With EP And Tour

Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Teaming For Tour

Revis Share 'Honey Castle' Video From Long-Awaited Sophomore Album

SOEN Stream New Single 'Mercenary'

Editors Frontman Tom Smith Preview New Solo Album With 'Broken Time'