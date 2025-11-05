(fcc) Jimin and Jung Kook of 21st century pop icons BTS are set to return with the highly anticipated second season of their hit travel reality series, Are You Sure?!, premiering December 3, exclusively on Disney+.
Filmed after the duo completed their military service, Are You Sure?! Season 2 captures Jimin and Jung Kook embarking on an unforgettable 12-day journey that spans from the majestic mountains of Switzerland to the vibrant shores of Vietnam. Traveling light with only their luggage, a modest budget, and a trusty guidebook, the pair dive into a mix of thrilling adventures, serene getaways, and spontaneous, fun-filled moments.
Are You Sure?! Season 2 consists of eight episodes, with two episodes dropping every Wednesday from December 3 to December 24. Viewers can look forward to plenty of heartwarming camaraderie, breathtaking scenery, and the unfiltered humor and chemistry that made the first season a fan favorite.
Following the success of Are You Sure?! Season 1, which took viewers along as Jimin and Jung Kook explored scenic destinations including New York state, USA; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan, the second season promises an even deeper look into the duo's friendship and shared adventures.
j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE Coming to The Big Screen and IMAX
'BTS Movie Weeks' Coming To Theaters This September
BTS Release Their First-Ever Live Album PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE
j-hope Of BTS Headlines Lollapalooza Berlin
Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah- Dokken Share Video For Lost 1978 Song- Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary- Cat Power- more
Lee Brice's 'Killed the Man' Most Added at Country Radio- Kenny Chesney Kicks Off HEART LIFE MUSIC Tour- Elizabeth Nichols Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut- more
Maren Morris Adds 2026 Dates To Dreamsicle Tour- BTS' Jimin And Jung Kook To Return In 'Are You Sure?!' Season Two- Boys Like Girls- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah
Dokken Share Video For Lost 1978 Song
Matt Zane Plans Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary
Cat Power Celebrating 20th Anniversary of 'The Greatest' With EP And Tour
Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Teaming For Tour
Revis Share 'Honey Castle' Video From Long-Awaited Sophomore Album
SOEN Stream New Single 'Mercenary'
Editors Frontman Tom Smith Preview New Solo Album With 'Broken Time'