Butch Kassidy Share 'Like Fire' To Announce New EP

(Super Cat) West-London quintet Butch Kassidy announce the release of new EP Ascend / Like Fire for 25th November via Polished Stone Records. The tumultuous 'Like Fire' lands today as the first taste of the collection.

Butch Kassidy's explosive, immersive compositions and deafening live performances place them amongst London's most compelling new projects. Creating coruscating walls of sound, blending the likes of Mogwai and Lankum, by way of the members' affinities for noise, heavy drones, and folk.

Fittingly, the new single takes a fiery start before careering into a techno-esque section, and eventually building to an explosion of chaos - a melange of noise they admit "is indebted to some of our heavier backgrounds". As a snapshot of the band's sound, it is as close to quintessential they get in their chimeric approach. Or, as they say "Like Fire encompasses everything Butch Kassidy".

The sparse vocals live more as texture than narrative - a disquieting, obfuscating presence working as intended:

"We hope anyone who listens to Like Fire finds their own meaning within the song and lyrics. It's not for us to say how it will make someone feel as we all feel something different when listening to music."

'Like Fire' is in fact the second half to another track - running seamlessly on from the EP's opening track 'Ascend'. Each track will also be accompanied by a video that does likewise - a reflection of the bigger-picture thinking the 5-piece take with all their decision making.

This is evidenced also in Polished Stone - the label they have set up and will release under, formed with a group of other artists as a collective multi-dimensional artistic outlet with a creator first ethos. Via the label, alongside the digital release of the EP, there will be a special CD-only version out at the same time featuring remixes from acts such as Wing!, Pearl2, Benefits, and Anders Bach of Butch Kassidy as well as PUNCHBAG. Drummer Aron Murphy has also made 20 key-rings from broken pieces of a cymbal used to record the EP to go out with the first 20 orders.

It's the live setting in which Butch Kassidy to date have thrived - being picked out as a stand-out set by the likes of The Guardian, NME, CLASH, Rolling Stone and more at festivals such as Wide Awake, Green Man, ArcTanGent, The Great Escape, Left Of The Dial, Simple Things, Manchester Psychfest, Sŵn Festival.

Last month they supported the iconic Jehnny Beth at Electrowerkz, building on their own sell-out shows at Moth Club, Shacklewell Arms, and The Glove That Fits in London.

New single 'Like Fire' is out now, with the full 3-track EP 'Ascend / Like Fire' out on 25th November.

