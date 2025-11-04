Cat Power Celebrating 20th Anniversary of 'The Greatest' With EP And Tour

(BHM) Cat Power is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her milestone 2006 album, The Greatest, with Redux, a three-song EP arriving digitally and on 10" vinyl via Domino Recording Company on Friday, January 23, 2026.

Recorded by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer and longtime collaborator Stuart Sikes (Loretta Lynn, The White Stripes) at Austin, TX's Church House Studios with backing by Dirty Delta Blues - the all-star supergroup assembled for the world tour that followed The Greatest comprising guitarist Judah Bauer (The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion), keyboardist Gregg Foreman (The Delta 72, Jesse Malin), bassist Erik Paparozzi (Lizard Music), and drummer Jim White (Dirty Three, Hard Quartet) - Redux includes a brand new re-recording of James Brown's chart-topping classic, "Try Me," premiering everywhere today. The track was among those first recorded by the singer-songwriter, otherwise known as, during the original sessions that produced but were never completed.

Redux also includes a stunning rendition of Prince's iconic "Nothing Compares 2 U," recorded in tribute to the late, great guitarist Teenie Hodges, a legendary member of The Memphis Rhythm Band that backed Cat Power on The Greatest and with whom she formed a close bond before his passing in 2014. The EP also includes a re-imagined version of one of the many standout tracks on The Greatest, Marshall's own "Could We," newly recorded in the arrangement that was performed live on The Greatest Tour with Dirty Delta Blues.

Next year will see Cat Power perform The Greatest in its entirety with a very special series of 20th anniversary live shows beginning February 12, 2026, at Houston, TX's White Oak Music Hall and then traveling North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom through early November. Ticket pre-sales begin November 5 and 6. General on-sale begins Friday, November 7 at 10 AM (Local). Additional dates will be announced.

CAT POWER - THE GREATEST 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2026

FEBRUARY 2026

12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

13 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

16 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles

18 - San Francisco, CA - Fox Theatre

20 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

21 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

22 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

27 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

28 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

MARCH 2026

1 - Toronto, ON - History

3 - Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center

4 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

6 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

7 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

12 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

13 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

OCTOBER 2026

7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

10 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

14 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

15 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

17 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

19 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Konzerthaus

20 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

21 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

23 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

24 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant

25 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

26 - Rennes, France - Le MeM

28 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

30 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - Philharmonie Luxembourg

31 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

NOVEMBER 2026

2 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon

3 - London, UK - Roundhouse

4 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

5 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

7 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

