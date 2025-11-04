Cat Power Celebrating 20th Anniversary of 'The Greatest' With EP And Tour

(BHM) Cat Power is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her milestone 2006 album, The Greatest, with Redux, a three-song EP arriving digitally and on 10" vinyl via Domino Recording Company on Friday, January 23, 2026.
Recorded by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer and longtime collaborator Stuart Sikes (Loretta Lynn, The White Stripes) at Austin, TX's Church House Studios with backing by Dirty Delta Blues - the all-star supergroup assembled for the world tour that followed The Greatest comprising guitarist Judah Bauer (The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion), keyboardist Gregg Foreman (The Delta 72, Jesse Malin), bassist Erik Paparozzi (Lizard Music), and drummer Jim White (Dirty Three, Hard Quartet) - Redux includes a brand new re-recording of James Brown's chart-topping classic, "Try Me," premiering everywhere today. The track was among those first recorded by the singer-songwriter, otherwise known as, during the original sessions that produced but were never completed.
Redux also includes a stunning rendition of Prince's iconic "Nothing Compares 2 U," recorded in tribute to the late, great guitarist Teenie Hodges, a legendary member of The Memphis Rhythm Band that backed Cat Power on The Greatest and with whom she formed a close bond before his passing in 2014. The EP also includes a re-imagined version of one of the many standout tracks on The Greatest, Marshall's own "Could We," newly recorded in the arrangement that was performed live on The Greatest Tour with Dirty Delta Blues.
Next year will see Cat Power perform The Greatest in its entirety with a very special series of 20th anniversary live shows beginning February 12, 2026, at Houston, TX's White Oak Music Hall and then traveling North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom through early November. Ticket pre-sales begin November 5 and 6. General on-sale begins Friday, November 7 at 10 AM (Local). Additional dates will be announced.
CAT POWER - THE GREATEST 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2026
FEBRUARY 2026
12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
13 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
16 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
17 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles
18 - San Francisco, CA - Fox Theatre
20 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
21 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
22 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
27 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
28 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
MARCH 2026
1 - Toronto, ON - History
3 - Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center
4 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
6 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
7 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
12 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
13 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
OCTOBER 2026
7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture
9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan
10 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
12 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
14 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola
15 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
17 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
19 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Konzerthaus
20 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle
21 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
23 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
24 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant
25 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
26 - Rennes, France - Le MeM
28 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma
29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
30 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - Philharmonie Luxembourg
31 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
NOVEMBER 2026
2 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon
3 - London, UK - Roundhouse
4 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
5 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
7 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
Billy Idol, Cat Power, Stephen Stills, Neil Young Lead Light Up The Blues 7 Concert Lineup
Watch Steve Hill's 'Hanging On A String' Video
Hear Kayley Green's New Song 'Catching Up'
Bright Eyes Share Video For 'All Threes' Feat Cat Power
Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah- Dokken Share Video For Lost 1978 Song- Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary- Cat Power- more
Lee Brice's 'Killed the Man' Most Added at Country Radio- Kenny Chesney Kicks Off HEART LIFE MUSIC Tour- Elizabeth Nichols Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut- more
Maren Morris Adds 2026 Dates To Dreamsicle Tour- BTS' Jimin And Jung Kook To Return In 'Are You Sure?!' Season Two- Boys Like Girls- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah
Dokken Share Video For Lost 1978 Song
Matt Zane Plans Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary
Cat Power Celebrating 20th Anniversary of 'The Greatest' With EP And Tour
Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Teaming For Tour
Revis Share 'Honey Castle' Video From Long-Awaited Sophomore Album
SOEN Stream New Single 'Mercenary'
Editors Frontman Tom Smith Preview New Solo Album With 'Broken Time'