Cordovas Share 'Step Outside' Video

(Yep Roc) Nashville-based Americana rock band Cordovas has released the second track, "Step Outside," from their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Back to Life, arriving January 30, 2026, via Yep Roc Records/Redeye.

Following the first single, "Higher Every Time," the new track delivers a universal message about making the most of what you have. Every verse acts as a call to action, a wake-up call to embrace the present with an urgent energy that bridges generations.

The new tune is also accompanied by a music video featuring the band in Todos Santos, Mexico, where they live part-time and host their music festival, the Tropic of Cancer Music & Arts Festival (January 14-18, 2026).

Known for their soulful harmonies, poetic songwriting, and cosmic improvisation, Cordovas has long drawn comparisons to The Band, Grateful Dead, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Back to Life sharpens the edges of their identity, is road-tested, deeply traditional where it matters, and determined to command respect on their own terms. The album also features a standout collaboration with acclaimed American composer Kamasi Washington, further expanding the band's sonic reach.

At the core of Cordovas are songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Joe Firstman and guitarist/vocalist Lucca Soria, partners in what they describe as a "musical friendship." Their growth as musicians and people is woven throughout Back to Life. Also embedded in the band's ethos is their longtime creative home of Todos Santos, Mexico, where Cordovas have spent years writing, rehearsing, and building a small compound of artist residencies. From Mexico to Nashville, Cordovas refine songs through a cycle of relaxed creation and rigorous rehearsal. The process has produced a record that is both varied and cohesive, reflecting the band's range and focus.

Cordovas have built their reputation on relentless touring and acclaimed releases, including That Santa Fe Channel (2018), Destiny Hotel (2020), and The Rose of Aces (2023). With Back to Life, they are not only showcasing their most focused and fully realized songs to date but also building the business framework to match the artistry they've cultivated for over a decade.

