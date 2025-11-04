Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Teaming For Tour

(Live Nation) Legendary rock bands Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls today announced their co-headline tour, set to kick off in early 2026. Special guest NOBRO will join both bands on most dates of the tour.
Promoted by Live Nation, the 18-city run begins on Friday, February 13 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, MI making stops across the U.S. in Pittsburgh, Orlando, Houston, Anaheim and more before wrapping up in Chicago, IL at The Salt Shed Indoors on Sunday, March 15.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning Tuesday, November 4 at 12pm ET. The general onsale will begin Friday, November 7 at 10am local time.
2026 TOUR DATES:
Fri Feb 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sat Feb 14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
Sun Feb 15 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Tue Feb 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens
Thu Feb 19 - Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Fri Feb 20 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall
Sat Feb 21 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Mon Feb 23 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando^
Tue Feb 24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Thu Feb 26 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans
Fri Feb 27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
Sat Feb 28 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
Mon Mar 02 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Wed Mar 04 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
Fri Mar 06 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
Sun Mar 08 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Fri Mar 13 - Omaha, NE - SteelHouse Omaha
Sat Mar 14 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre
Sun Mar 15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed Indoors
^Without NOBRO
