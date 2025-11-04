Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Teaming For Tour

(Live Nation) Legendary rock bands Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls today announced their co-headline tour, set to kick off in early 2026. Special guest NOBRO will join both bands on most dates of the tour.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 18-city run begins on Friday, February 13 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, MI making stops across the U.S. in Pittsburgh, Orlando, Houston, Anaheim and more before wrapping up in Chicago, IL at The Salt Shed Indoors on Sunday, March 15.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning Tuesday, November 4 at 12pm ET. The general onsale will begin Friday, November 7 at 10am local time.

2026 TOUR DATES:

Fri Feb 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sat Feb 14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

Sun Feb 15 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Tue Feb 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens

Thu Feb 19 - Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri Feb 20 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

Sat Feb 21 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Mon Feb 23 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando^

Tue Feb 24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Thu Feb 26 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans

Fri Feb 27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

Sat Feb 28 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Mon Mar 02 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Wed Mar 04 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Fri Mar 06 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

Sun Mar 08 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Mar 13 - Omaha, NE - SteelHouse Omaha

Sat Mar 14 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

Sun Mar 15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed Indoors

^Without NOBRO

