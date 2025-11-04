Don't Believe In Ghosts Announce Hometown Album Release Show

(OMG) New York City alternative indie-pop rock band Don't Believe In Ghosts return with their most personal and powerful release to date, But On The Bright Side, available everywhere this Friday, November 7th via Mindful Recordings. The band will celebrate the release with a special hometown show at Soho Live NYC on Saturday, November 15th, joined by special guests Moonwater.

The album title, But On The Bright Side, was born from a year that tested the band's strength and unity like never before. Early in the process of making the record, frontman Steven Nathan was diagnosed with a genetic kidney disorder, forcing him to completely rethink his health, lifestyle, and priorities while pushing forward to complete the album.

Guitarist Dan DelVecchio nearly lost his ability to play after a serious medical condition required surgery, with recovery stretching longer than expected and putting the band's live future in question. Drummer Ken Yang endured the devastating loss of his father and later faced a medical emergency that required life-saving surgery, followed by complications that sent him back into the hospital.

"It was hard wrapping mixes and putting the final touches on these songs after all we'd been through this last year," says Nathan. "That's really where the title But On The Bright Side came from. Even when everything feels like it's falling apart, there's always something to hold onto - and for us, that was the music."

