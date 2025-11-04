Editors Frontman Tom Smith Preview New Solo Album With 'Broken Time'

(Integral) Editors frontman Tom Smith has today shared "Broken Time", the latest single to be taken from his forthcoming debut solo album, There Is Nothing In The Dark Which Isn't There In The Light which will be released on Play It Again Sam on Friday, December 5.

This is the 4th single to be lifted from the album following "Lights Of New York City", "Life Is For Living" and "Leave". Talking about the track, Tom said: "'Broken Time' is a song Iain and I wrote together in the studio, essentially from scratch. As like much of the record, love heals all ills and is the hope through harder times. A love that endures, an everlasting love, a love that has broken time."

After two decades fronting Editors and releasing two albums with Smith & Burrows, Tom Smith is finally stepping into solo territory with There Is Nothing In The Dark That Isn't There In The Light. Motivated by a desire to reconnect with the raw, acoustic beginnings of his songwriting, Smith set out to create something more intimate and personal, away from the collaborative nature of his band projects.

Initially, he attempted to shape these songs with long-time collaborator Andy Burrows but ultimately decided to take a more solitary path, enlisting producer Iain Archer instead. Together, they crafted a record built around emotional honesty, acoustic textures, and themes of connection, memory, and resilience. The opening track, "Deep Dive", became the album's emotional anchor, setting a tone of gentle hope in the face of loneliness.

Throughout the album, Smith balances stripped-back arrangements with cinematic flourishes, creating a dynamic range-from the minimalist ache of "Broken Time" to the sweeping drama of "Life Is For Living". Despite his initial goal of solo authorship, Smith found deep creative synergy with Archer, shaping songs through mutual experimentation.

Tracks like "Lights Of New York City" evoke nostalgic longing, while "Northern Line" and "How Many Times" reflect on friendships and past experiences. The album closes with "Saturday", a bittersweet snapshot of fleeting intimacy. Though marked by melancholy, the record ultimately resonates with hope-highlighting Smith's evolution as a songwriter and his yearning to create music that reflects the essence of who he is.

