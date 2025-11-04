.

Elizabeth Nichols Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

11-04-2025
Elizabeth Nichols Makes Grand Ole Opry DebutPhoto by Daniel Chaney courtesy The Quinntessential

(The Quinntessential) Fast-rising Country singer- songwriter Elizabeth Nichols made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday night (Nov. 1), marking a deeply personal milestone surrounded by more than 75 family members who traveled to Nashville to witness the occasion.

Nichols performed her breakout hit "I Got A New One" along with an unreleased song titled "Birthday Candles," a poignant tribute to her late mother, a former Miss Texas and gown designer who passed away when Nichols was 11. In her honor, Nichols took the Opry stage wearing a bright pink, floor-length pageant-style sequin dress designed in her mother's spirit.

"I absolutely LOVE the Opry. Making my debut, it felt like my wedding day, I was so excited. Having so many of my family members there to share it with me made it extra special," shared Elizabeth Nichols "It meant a lot to also have my mom's side of the family in the audience, so I wanted to honor her and them. Performing an emotional song like 'Birthday Candles,' for the first time ever was a little risky on such an emotional day, but I'm so glad I did-it made the night that much more meaningful. It was a moment I'll never forget."

