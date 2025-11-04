Josey Scott Talks Aborted Saliva Reunion and More

(Mark Strigl) In a brand-new exclusive video interview, veteran rock journalist Mark Strigl sits down with Josey Scott, the original voice of Saliva and a four-time Grammy nominee.

Scott opens up about his powerful return to music, collaborating with producer DJ Scattered Brains (Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings), and honoring the 25th anniversary of Saliva's breakthrough album, Every Six Seconds.

Throughout the conversation, Scott speaks candidly about his former bandmates and the late Wayne Swinny, who passed away in 2023. "Wayne Swinny was and is a very dear friend of mine."

When asked whether a Saliva reunion had been in the works before Swinny's passing, Scott revealed: "We had talked about doing a reunion tour with the original rhythm guitar player Chris D'Abaldo and the original bass player Dave Novotny and the original drummer Paul Crosby, we had talked about that for sure but because of... how do I say this? creative differences that weren't between the 5 of us, we weren't able to accomplish that... and I'll just leave it there."

In addition to remembering Swinny, Scott and Strigl discuss Every Six Seconds, working with Nikki Sixx and Chad Kroeger of Nickelback, and Scott's decision to leave Saliva.

The full interview, filmed in October 2025, is now available on Mark Strigl's official YouTube channel.

Related Stories

Josey Scott In New Band With W.A.S.P. Icon and Tesla Cofounders

Josey Scott Returned with New Band Shade Violent - 2023 In Review

Josey Scott Returns with New Band Shade Violent

Saliva Reunion With Josey Scott 'On Hold' 2021 In Review

News > Josey Scott