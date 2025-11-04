.

Josey Scott Talks Aborted Saliva Reunion and More

11-04-2025
Josey Scott Talks Aborted Saliva Reunion and More

(Mark Strigl) In a brand-new exclusive video interview, veteran rock journalist Mark Strigl sits down with Josey Scott, the original voice of Saliva and a four-time Grammy nominee.

Scott opens up about his powerful return to music, collaborating with producer DJ Scattered Brains (Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings), and honoring the 25th anniversary of Saliva's breakthrough album, Every Six Seconds.

Throughout the conversation, Scott speaks candidly about his former bandmates and the late Wayne Swinny, who passed away in 2023. "Wayne Swinny was and is a very dear friend of mine."

When asked whether a Saliva reunion had been in the works before Swinny's passing, Scott revealed: "We had talked about doing a reunion tour with the original rhythm guitar player Chris D'Abaldo and the original bass player Dave Novotny and the original drummer Paul Crosby, we had talked about that for sure but because of... how do I say this? creative differences that weren't between the 5 of us, we weren't able to accomplish that... and I'll just leave it there."
In addition to remembering Swinny, Scott and Strigl discuss Every Six Seconds, working with Nikki Sixx and Chad Kroeger of Nickelback, and Scott's decision to leave Saliva.

The full interview, filmed in October 2025, is now available on Mark Strigl's official YouTube channel.

Related Stories
Josey Scott Talks Aborted Saliva Reunion and More

Josey Scott In New Band With W.A.S.P. Icon and Tesla Cofounders

Josey Scott Returned with New Band Shade Violent - 2023 In Review

Josey Scott Returns with New Band Shade Violent

Saliva Reunion With Josey Scott 'On Hold' 2021 In Review

News > Josey Scott

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah- Dokken Share Video For Lost 1978 Song- Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary- Cat Power- more

Day In Country

Lee Brice's 'Killed the Man' Most Added at Country Radio- Kenny Chesney Kicks Off HEART LIFE MUSIC Tour- Elizabeth Nichols Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut- more

Day In Pop

Maren Morris Adds 2026 Dates To Dreamsicle Tour- BTS' Jimin And Jung Kook To Return In 'Are You Sure?!' Season Two- Boys Like Girls- more

Reviews

On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings

Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell

Cea Serin - The World Outside

Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa

Autumn Gift Guide

Latest News

Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah

Dokken Share Video For Lost 1978 Song

Matt Zane Plans Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary

Cat Power Celebrating 20th Anniversary of 'The Greatest' With EP And Tour

Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Teaming For Tour

Revis Share 'Honey Castle' Video From Long-Awaited Sophomore Album

SOEN Stream New Single 'Mercenary'

Editors Frontman Tom Smith Preview New Solo Album With 'Broken Time'