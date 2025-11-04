Koe Wetzel Leads Cattle Country Festival Lineup

(KJ PR) The Cattle Country Festival, returning for its third year, is set for April 10-12, 2026 in Gonzales, Texas and tickets are officially on sale today as the music and camping festival reveals its highly anticipated 2026 lineup including Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, Randy Houser, Robert Earl Keen and Josh Abbott Band.

Additional lineup acts include Paul Cauthen, Corey Kent, Casey Donahew, Stoney LaRue, Deana Carter, Tyler Braden, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Asleep At The Wheel, Drake Milligan, Logan Ryan Band, Atlus, Tyler Nance, Gannon Fremin & CCREV, Austin Meade, Emily Ann Roberts and Brad Cox.

New this year is the Whiskey Jam stage that will feature up-and-coming artists including Brooke Baird, Brandi Behlen, Ellis Bullard, Hayden Butler, Aaron McBee, Aaron McDonnell and more.

More Than Just A Music Festival: The music and camping festival will once again take place on the sprawling 400-acre ranch in Gonzales, Texas, dubbed "The Boot" along the Guadalupe River and located conveniently just an hour from three major cities: Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. The Boot boasts more than 150 acres of Texas pecan trees, creating shaded groves along the riverbank, a perfect natural backdrop for the festival-goers to relax and immerse themselves in the serene surroundings. Back by popular demand, the festival will offer more GA and VIP camping areas, additional tents in the luxurious Glamping Village with a private glamping lounge, as well as more RV spaces and on-site amenities for those staying on the grounds. Adding to the charm, The Boot offers several inviting swimming areas, aptly named Cowboy Coves, where attendees can cool off and enjoy the festival's refreshing waterside experience. The festival grounds will also feature amazing food, wine, spirits, brews and shopping - participating vendors to be announced at a later date.

The ranch will once again transform into a weekend oasis, fostering an unmatched sense of camaraderie among attendees, with many of the musicians joining in on the fun too. From tailgating to floating on the Guadalupe River, the festivities begin before the first act takes the stage and continue after the headliner's final bow.

How To Get Tickets: Passes for the 2026 Cattle Country Festival, including camping, RV, and glamping passes, are now on sale at www.CattleCountryFest.com. There are also Premium VIP and shuttle packages available. New this year, the festival will introduce a Fast Pass that will allow expedited entry into the festival and access to the fast pass bar line at all GA bars. There will also be local, military, student, teacher, and first responder discounts available.

Related Stories

Koe Wetzel Unleashes 'Werewolf' A Head Of Halloween

Koe Wetzel & Friends: Stronger Together' Raises Over $774k For Flood Relief

Koe Wetzel and Friends To Play Stronger Together Flood Relief Benefit

Koe Wetzel Shares New Song 'Surrounded'

News > Koe Wetzel