Lee Brice's 'Killed the Man' Most Added at Country Radio

(TPR) Lee Brice takes the most station adds at Country radio with his latest single, "Killed the Man," impacting now. The track, written by Michael Whitworth, Chandler Baldwin, Troy Cartwright and Jared Conrad; and produced by Brice, Ben Glover and Jerrod Niemann, garnered 67 station adds and follows other recent releases, "Cry" and "Said No Country Boy Ever" featuring The Traler Park (Jamey Johnson, Randy Houser, Jerrod Niemann, Dallas Davidson and Rob Hatch).
Brice had this to say about the track, "When I first heard this song, it made me look back at my own life and see the man who I was isn't the man I am today. I think the message is something anyone can relate to as we all strive to evolve and grow through life and its challenges.
"For me, 'Killed the Man' captures that stripping away of the ego to become who God intended me to be, leaning into family, faith, and something bigger than myself."
