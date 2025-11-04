Lee Greenwood, The Bellamy Brothers Lead RFD-TV's Veterans Day Country Concert

(2911) LIVE from the heart of Music City, Nashville, Tennessee, the journey continues to celebrate America's 250th Anniversary. As we lead up to America's birthday next year, RFD-TV will honor America's heroes with the all-new 'Veterans Day Country Concert,' premiering Saturday, November 8 at 7 PM (ET) with an encore the same evening at 10 PM (ET). The star-studded television event features iconic performances from Lee Greenwood, The Bellamy Brothers, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Exile, Johnny Lee, Eddy Raven, Marty Raybon (of Shenandoah), Larry Stewart (of Restless Heart), T. Graham Brown, Tim Rushlow (formerly of Little Texas), and Lisa Matassa.

Bringing together generations of country favorites, the special salutes the courage and sacrifice of America's service members and their families with timeless hits, heartfelt tributes, and memorable collaborations.

The spirit ignited in 1776 is shining brother than ever! In step with the nation's multi-year America250 commemoration leading to the United States' 250th anniversary in 2026, the broadcast invites viewers to reflect on the ideals of community and country that bind us together as Americans.

"Country music has always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with America's veterans," said Lee Greenwood. "It's an honor to stand on this stage with dear friends and sing for the men and women who've worn the uniform."



A salute aligned with America's 250th yearlong celebration

The next chapter of our yearlong celebration kicks off this weekend, featuring incredible performances, people, and places that make our nation great! This all new RFD special traces our country's roots - from Plymouth Rock to Faneuil Hall in Massachusetts, to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, where visitors witness the enduring commitment to justice and equality that remains a cornerstone of the American dream.

The telecast traces America's roots, from Declaration of Independence author Thomas Jefferson's Monticello estate in Virginia, to Valley Forge in Pennsylvania, where Gen. Washington directed the perseverance and unwavering resolve of a unified fighting force, ultimately securing our American freedom.

Spotlighting our nation's history, the program continues with classic country hits interspersed with a visit to Fort Sumter in South Carolina, which highlights both the immense cost of division and conflict as well as the triumph of unity and freedom that emerged from the crucible of war.

Innovation has been the hallmark of history from our creative minds, where invention is revealed at the Wright Brothers Memorial in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Also known as the 'birthplace of flight,' two bicycling brothers dared to dream and 'escape the surly bonds of earth'. American ingenuity and relentless determination continues to push the boundaries of human potential.

And finally at our nation's Capitol, Ford's Theatre reminds us of the fragility of leadership and deep divisions that once scarred our nation, and the enduring legacy of a leader who fought to preserve our Union.

"We're proud to present this powerful celebration of service, community, and country," said Jeremiah Davis, RFD-TV VP Programming. "These artists and their songs are woven into the fabric of American life, and this concert is a thank-you to all who have served."

How to Watch

Tune in to RFD-TV on Saturday, November 8 for the 7 PM (ET) premiere and 10 PM (ET) encore. Check local listings or visit RFDTV.com for channel information and streaming options.

