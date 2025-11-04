Liam St. John Makes National TV Debut On The Kelly Clarkson Show

(MPG) On the heels of the release of his acclaimed debut studio album Man Of The North (out now on Big Loud Rock), roots-rock rambler Liam St. John made his national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

St. John also recently sat down with NPR's Weekend Edition to chat about Man Of The North, his upbringing in Spokane, Washington, and how his resilient roots in the pacific northwest inspired the record.

His extensive nationwide headline tour continues throughout the year, with upcoming stops in Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, NYC, Richmond, Atlanta, St. Louis, and Kansas City among many others. St. John will also make his debut at the Grand Ole Opry on November 25th.

With over 90 million streams worldwide fueled by raw and immediate songwriting, chart-topping singles, raucous festival appearances, and rowdy live performances around the globe, St. John has emerged as an undeniable force on the scene. Hailed as a "genre-fusing crooner [with] emphatic, striking style" (Holler) and "one of the most exciting rising voices in rock-tinged Americana" (Celeb Secrets), he commands his truest form by combining piercing and painfully true lyrics while delivering a captivating and electrifying performance with a chip-on-the-shoulder attitude. The Nashville-based artist channels that same ferocity into every aspect of Man Of The North. He pushes harder than ever before, mining his rocky childhood, unpredictable 20s, and multiple deep relationships to turn in a truly staggering artistic statement. Man Of The North is his rallying cry, a reminder of all that he's endured to make it as both a person and a songwriter. It's an album that reflects where he comes from, who he comes from, and what he comes from.

Highlights include the gritty title track "Man Of The North," which Wide Open Country called "a powerful song that I can't get enough of," as well as "Trouble," which Country Swag hailed as "soulful" while Riff Magazine raved "It's not really blues rock, though the guitar playing has that vibe. It's got a heavy Americana influence, but way more hard rock than that. It's gothic country, but without the country." Earlier this year, St. John also shared "Devil in Disguise," a hauntingly personal track featuring Houndmouth and the high energy, toe-tapping "Greyhound Bus Blues," featuring GRAMMY Award-winning artist Molly Tuttle.

Tour Dates:

11/05 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar (w/ Haley Johnsen)

11/06 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar (w/ Haley Johnsen)

11/07 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch (w/ Haley Johnsen)

11/08 - Toronto, ON @ Axis Club Theatre (w/ Benjamin Dakota Rodgers)

11/11 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB (w/ Benjamin Dakota Rodgers)

11/12 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground (w/ Joshua Quimby)

11/14 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music and Events (w/ Joshua Quimby)

11/15 - Boston, MA @ Sonia (w/ Joshua Quimby)

11/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry (w/ Joshua Quimby)

11/19 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge (w/ Joshua Quimby)

11/21 - Richmond, VA @ Broadberry (w/ Joshua Quimby)

11/25 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

12/01 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall (w/ Tobacco Road)

12/02 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos' Southend (w/ Tobacco Road)

12/04 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room (w/ Tobacco Road)

12/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (w/ Tobacco Road)

12/12 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits Live (w/ Leon Majcen)

12/13 - Mobile, AL @ The Merry Widow (w/ Leon Majcen)

12/15 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall (w/ George William Thomas)

12/16 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larrys (w/ George William Thomas)

12/18 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House (w/ Andrew Lucier)

12/19 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar (w/ Andrew Lucier)

12/20 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City (w/ SouthBound Sinners)

