Maren Morris Adds 2026 Dates To Dreamsicle Tour

(Columbia) Following a whirlwind year of global touring and new music, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris will extend her acclaimed Dreamsicle Tour into Spring 2026. The newly announced run kicks off April 15 in Nashville, IN, and wraps May 3 in Dallas, TX, marking the next chapter of Maren's celebrated live journey. See full list of dates below.

Following the 40-date run in 2025, the new 12-date stretch will include festival and headline stops across the U.S., including a performance at High Water Festival in Charleston, SC on April 18. Fans can expect a dynamic and radiant mix of songs from D R E A M S I C L E and all the genre-blending favorites from throughout her career.

The Lunatics Presale begins Wednesday, November 5 at 10am local time - fans can visit MarenMorris.com to sign up for early access. Local presales will follow on Thursday, November 6 at 10am local time, and tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, November 7 at 10am local time.

With her tour, Maren is proud to help support No Kid Hungry, a national campaign focused on ending childhood hunger in the United States. Through this short run of dates, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry, with Maren and the Lunatics Fund contributing an additional $10,000. Right now, SNAP benefits have lapsed for 42 million Americans - including 16 million children. Combined with the rising cost of groceries, this is an unprecedented hunger crisis.

Maren shares: "1 in 5 children rely on SNAP benefits for food. With those benefits lapsed, millions of families are left wondering where their next meal will come from. No Kid Hungry does such incredible work directly within local communities around the country, and I'm so grateful we can join forces to support our neighbors during such a difficult time."

April 15, 2026 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center

April 17, 2026 Greenville, SC Peace Center

April 18, 2026 North Charleston, SC High Water Festival

April 21, 2026 Tampa, FL Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

April 23, 2026 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach

April 24, 2026 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando

April 25, 2026 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW

April 27, 2026 Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 28, 2026 Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 30, 2026 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 2, 2026 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

May 3, 2026 Dallas, TX Majestic Theater

