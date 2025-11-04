Matt Zane Plans Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary

(MDPR) Filmmaker Matt Zane has announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign in January 2026 for a new documentary exploring the intense and often turbulent relationship between Wayne Static (Static-X) and his wife Tera Wray .

Production is scheduled to begin in January 2026 , with Zane - a longtime friend and collaborator of Wayne's - directing and producing the project. "Most people are unaware that I knew Wayne for about 14 years, and I actually knew his wife Tera before him," says Zane. "We were all close, and I worked on every project he did after leaving Static-X."

Zane previously directed all of Wayne's solo videos, including the "Pighammer Promo," "Assassins of Youth," and Wayne's last music video "Noise Revolution" with DMC. At the time of Wayne's death, the trio were developing additional projects, including an unfinished docuseries that aimed to chronicle the couple's life together.

"I filmed bits and pieces over the years, but we needed a few solid weeks in the desert at their house to finish it - that was the plan. Unfortunately, funding fell through," Zane explains. "I know this is something Wayne and Tera wanted to get done, and they wanted me to do it. I feel I owe them this - to tell their story the way they wanted it told."

Zane also confirmed the film will feature previously unreleased music created with Wayne. "There's about an EP's worth of material Wayne and I recorded for a movie Tera was doing, but his label stepped in and stopped it. Some of those ideas ended up on Pighammer , but the rest has been sitting in my archives. I'm revisiting it now and will finish some of it with help from AI technology."

The crowdfunding campaign will officially launch January 2026 , with details and updates coming soon.

Zane is also seeking to connect (through the EveryoneDiesTheMovie.com contact button) with friends, colleagues, and associates who were close to Wayne and Tera during the final seven years of their lives for potential interviews.

Please note: The families of Wayne Static and Tera Wray, as well as the original members of Static-X, are not involved in or endorsing the project.

