Mayhem Unleash 'Weep For Nothing' Video

(ASPR) Mayhem, the most influential black metal band of all time is back with their seventh studio album Liturgy of Death, which will be released on February 6th. Today they unleashed a music video for the track "Weep For Nothing".
With this new opus, Mayhem reaffirm their status as the most uncompromising force in extreme metal music. Four decades into their career, Mayhem turn their focus toward the inescapable reality of death. Liturgy of Death examines loss, fear of dying, powerlessness, and the fragility of existence through a stark and unrelenting lens.
"Weep for Nothing" turns the fear of mortality into revelation, a hymn to nothingness where grief becomes meaningless. With its cold and fast grandeur, razor-sharp riffs. and a suffocating atmosphere, the band channels it channels the essence of mortality without offering solace or escape.
