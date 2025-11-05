.

Moe Bandy Marks 50th Anniversary Of 'Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life'

11-04-2025
Moe Bandy Marks 50th Anniversary Of 'Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life'

() CMA and ACM award-winning country music legend Moe Bandy is proud to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his hit single, "Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life," a song that captured the heartache, honky-tonk spirit, and the enduring influence of the great Hank Williams.

Released in November 1975 as the title track of his fourth album, the song quickly rose to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in early 1976. Written by Paul Craft, the lyrics weave in and pay homage to Hank Williams' classic songs, "Your Cheatin' Heart," "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," "Cold, Cold Heart," and more. The song helped cement Moe Bandy's place as a leading traditional country voice of the 1970s.

"Fifty years later, 'Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life' still means just as much to me as the day I recorded it," shares Moe Bandy. "That song opened so many doors and connected me with country fans all over the world. I'm proud it's still a fan-favorite after all these years."

