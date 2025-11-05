Moe Bandy Marks 50th Anniversary Of 'Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life'

() CMA and ACM award-winning country music legend Moe Bandy is proud to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his hit single, "Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life," a song that captured the heartache, honky-tonk spirit, and the enduring influence of the great Hank Williams.
Released in November 1975 as the title track of his fourth album, the song quickly rose to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in early 1976. Written by Paul Craft, the lyrics weave in and pay homage to Hank Williams' classic songs, "Your Cheatin' Heart," "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," "Cold, Cold Heart," and more. The song helped cement Moe Bandy's place as a leading traditional country voice of the 1970s.
"Fifty years later, 'Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life' still means just as much to me as the day I recorded it," shares Moe Bandy. "That song opened so many doors and connected me with country fans all over the world. I'm proud it's still a fan-favorite after all these years."
Moe Bandy Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Hit Single 'Bandy The Rodeo Clown'
Moe Bandy's 'Songs I Missed' Album Arrives
Moe Bandy Takes On Merle Haggard Classic 'You Don't Have Very Far To Go'
Moe Bandy Covers 'Heartaches By the Number'
Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah- Dokken Share Video For Lost 1978 Song- Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary- Cat Power- more
Lee Brice's 'Killed the Man' Most Added at Country Radio- Kenny Chesney Kicks Off HEART LIFE MUSIC Tour- Elizabeth Nichols Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut- more
Maren Morris Adds 2026 Dates To Dreamsicle Tour- BTS' Jimin And Jung Kook To Return In 'Are You Sure?!' Season Two- Boys Like Girls- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah
Dokken Share Video For Lost 1978 Song
Matt Zane Plans Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary
Cat Power Celebrating 20th Anniversary of 'The Greatest' With EP And Tour
Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Teaming For Tour
Revis Share 'Honey Castle' Video From Long-Awaited Sophomore Album
SOEN Stream New Single 'Mercenary'
Editors Frontman Tom Smith Preview New Solo Album With 'Broken Time'