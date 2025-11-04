Neck Deep Announce Limited-Edition 10 Year Anniversary Edition Of 'Life's Not Out to Get You'

(BPM) The UK pop punk legends Neck Deep are celebrating a decade of their iconic record Life's Not Out to Get You, and to celebrate, they are putting out a limited-edition vinyl LP.
The 10 Year Anniversary edition of the record is available to pre-order today via Hopeless Records here. The first 1,400 to order the exclusive Hopeless Records variant worldwide will also receive a December (again) (feat. Mark Hoppus) red flexi disc.
Reaching the UK chart top 10 upon release, Life's Not Out to Get You includes singles 'Can't Kick Up The Roots' and 'December.' Since its release, it has been certified Silver in the UK.
This news comes shortly after the band announced a special anniversary tour for the record in the UK earlier this year. They will be visiting just five cities this December in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and London, with support from Boston Manor and Anxious. There will also be two intimate shows in their hometown of Wrexham, Wales to kick things off on December 11th and 12th.
UK Tour Dates
December 11 - Wrexham - The Rockin' Chair
December 12 - Wrexham - The Rockin' Chair
December 14 - Leeds - O2 Academy
December 16 - Glasgow - Barrowland Ballroom
December 17 - Manchester - Academy
December 18 - Birmingham - O2 Institute
December 19 - London - O2 Academy Brixton
