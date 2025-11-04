New Found Glory Share 'Treat Yourself' Visualizer

(BPM) Fresh off the announcement of their highly anticipated new album Listen Up!, New Found Glory is excited to share their new single "Treat Yourself". The third track to be released from Listen Up!, "Treat Yourself" is a fast-paced song about being kinder to yourself in the face of hard times. Stream "Treat Yourself" here and watch the new visualizer here.

"This is a fast more west coast punk style song," shares guitarist Chad Gilbert. "It's about how people are very hard on themselves when it comes to mistakes and failure and how a lot of that is put on by false expectations of the world and people around you."

He continues: "People seem to forget about the hard times they already have been through and conquered in their past, which should be a reminder that they are capable of getting through tough times. A reminder that we are our own worst enemies at times and we have to give ourselves a break. We gotta treat our own selves better."

Listen Up! is set to be released on February 20th, 2026 via Pure Noise Records. The band's first full-length in nearly 6 years, Listen Up! is a collection of songs about resilience and hope through hard times.

New Found Glory spent last summer on the "SUPERCHARGED: Worldwide in '25" tour with The Offspring and Jimmy Eat World, before performing at the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival. They also recently wrapped up a UK headline tour with special guests Real Friends and Koyo. They'll be heading to Australia later this year for Good Things Festival, and next year fans in Indonesia can catch them at Hammersonic 2026.

Upcoming Tour Dates

12/3 - Hindmarsh, AUS @ The Gov

12/4 - Frankston, AUS @ Pier Bandroom (SOLD OUT)

12/5 - Melbourne, AUS @ Good Things Festival **

12/6 - Sydney, AUS @ Good Things Festival **

12/7 - Brisbane, AUS @ Good Things Festival **

12/9 - Biritinya, AUS @ The Station SC

5/3 - Kota Jakarta Utara, IDN @ Hammersonic 2026 **

5/19 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival **

** - Indicates Festival Date

