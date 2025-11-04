NOTHING Share 'Cannibal World' Video To Announce New Album

(PMPR) Philadelphia shoegaze legends NOTHING announce their new album, a short history of decay. Out 27th February via Run For Cover Records, the band's fifth studio album stands as their most sonically expansive and emotionally direct work to date: a widescreen reckoning with time, truth, and the body's slow unraveling.

Recharged by a newly solidified lineup featuring guitarist Doyle Martin (Cloakroom), bassist Bobb Bruno (Best Coast), drummer Zachary Jones (MSC, Manslaughter 777), and guitarist Cam Smith (Ladder To God, Cloakroom), a short history of decay captures frontman Domenic "Nicky" Palermo at his most unflinching, confronting aging, illness, and the weight of memory with startling clarity.

Alongside today's announcement, NOTHING have shared the album's first single and video, "cannibal world," a pulverizing statement of intent that fuses the band's signature industrial-gaze intensity with the stark vulnerability that characterises their best work.

NOTHING will perform at their own festival, Slide Away, across multiple dates in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Joined by bands such as Hum, Chapterhouse, Swirlies, and more NOTHING will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their seminal album Tired of Tomorrow with special guest lineups in each market.

Slide Away Tour Dates

15th May - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

16th May - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

23rd May - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

29th May - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

30th May - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

