Radiohead Jumps To No. 2 On Ultimate Guitar Ahead Of Tour

(Muse Group) On November 4, Radiohead kick off their first tour in seven years with a show at Madrid's Movistar Arena. Their last live performance was on August 1, 2018. As the tour begins, Ultimate Guitar, part of Muse Group, shares which Radiohead songs musicians have been playing in anticipation of the tour.

Interest in Radiohead's music began to rise in March 2025 following the first rumors about the tour. Weekly views on Ultimate Guitar grew from 130K in early February to 242K by mid-April, nearly doubling in just a few weeks. The biggest increase was seen in EMEA, where the tour is set to take place. Views in the region rose from around 120K to 170K between March and April. In the US, weekly views also rose from 110K to 150K during the same period. The data suggests that the upcoming tour brought more musicians back to playing Radiohead's songs across different regions.

Since then, the band has become the second most-played artist on Ultimate Guitar after The Beatles, with over 5 million views since September 1. During the same period last year, Radiohead ranked 7th on the overall artist chart.

The most popular song, "Creep", reached the number one spot on Ultimate Guitar with 2 million monthly views. The track has always been a favorite among musicians. Last year it ranked third with over 900,000 views. In 2024, the top songs were "Die with a Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars and "Wonderwall" by Oasis. Despite new releases and changing trends, "Creep" continues to hold its place as one of the most enduring songs on the platform.

"Let Down" had the biggest jump, growing more than 13 times and moving from 8th to 2nd place after becoming viral on TikTok. Songs like "Fake Plastic Trees," "No Surprises," and "Exit Music" also became more popular. Tracks like "Just" and "Weird Fishes/Arpegg" stayed in the top 10 with steady interest.

Radiohead's Most-Viewed Songs on Ultimate Guitar

September-October 2025

Creep - 2,057,330 views

Let Down - 605,472 views

No Surprises - 426,286 views

Fake Plastic Trees - 418,982 views

Karma Police - 236,447 views

Exit Music (for a Film) - 178,350 views

High and Dry - 167,372 views

Jigsaw Falling into Place - 71,975 views

Just - 54,270 views

Weird Fishes/Arpegg - 51,838 views

September-October 2024

Creep - 962,877 views

No Surprises - 315,921 views

Fake Plastic Trees - 174,320 views

Karma Police - 172,261 views

High and Dry - 127,515 views

Exit Music (for a Film) - 108,482 views

Jigsaw Falling into Place - 62,032 views

Let Down - 46,138 views

Just - 45,624 views

Weird Fishes/Arpegg - 45,624 views

Check out the Radiohead page at Ultimate Guitar

