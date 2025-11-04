Radiohead Jumps To No. 2 On Ultimate Guitar Ahead Of Tour

(Muse Group) On November 4, Radiohead kick off their first tour in seven years with a show at Madrid's Movistar Arena. Their last live performance was on August 1, 2018. As the tour begins, Ultimate Guitar, part of Muse Group, shares which Radiohead songs musicians have been playing in anticipation of the tour.
Interest in Radiohead's music began to rise in March 2025 following the first rumors about the tour. Weekly views on Ultimate Guitar grew from 130K in early February to 242K by mid-April, nearly doubling in just a few weeks. The biggest increase was seen in EMEA, where the tour is set to take place. Views in the region rose from around 120K to 170K between March and April. In the US, weekly views also rose from 110K to 150K during the same period. The data suggests that the upcoming tour brought more musicians back to playing Radiohead's songs across different regions.
Since then, the band has become the second most-played artist on Ultimate Guitar after The Beatles, with over 5 million views since September 1. During the same period last year, Radiohead ranked 7th on the overall artist chart.
The most popular song, "Creep", reached the number one spot on Ultimate Guitar with 2 million monthly views. The track has always been a favorite among musicians. Last year it ranked third with over 900,000 views. In 2024, the top songs were "Die with a Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars and "Wonderwall" by Oasis. Despite new releases and changing trends, "Creep" continues to hold its place as one of the most enduring songs on the platform.
"Let Down" had the biggest jump, growing more than 13 times and moving from 8th to 2nd place after becoming viral on TikTok. Songs like "Fake Plastic Trees," "No Surprises," and "Exit Music" also became more popular. Tracks like "Just" and "Weird Fishes/Arpegg" stayed in the top 10 with steady interest.
Radiohead's Most-Viewed Songs on Ultimate Guitar
September-October 2025
Creep - 2,057,330 views
Let Down - 605,472 views
No Surprises - 426,286 views
Fake Plastic Trees - 418,982 views
Karma Police - 236,447 views
Exit Music (for a Film) - 178,350 views
High and Dry - 167,372 views
Jigsaw Falling into Place - 71,975 views
Just - 54,270 views
Weird Fishes/Arpegg - 51,838 views
September-October 2024
Creep - 962,877 views
No Surprises - 315,921 views
Fake Plastic Trees - 174,320 views
Karma Police - 172,261 views
High and Dry - 127,515 views
Exit Music (for a Film) - 108,482 views
Jigsaw Falling into Place - 62,032 views
Let Down - 46,138 views
Just - 45,624 views
Weird Fishes/Arpegg - 45,624 views
Check out the Radiohead page at Ultimate Guitar
Radiohead Launching Fall Euro Tour
Radiohead Share New 'Hail To The Thief' Live Album
Thom Yorke Releases Theme Song To New Apple TV Series 'Smoke'
Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke Share 'Gangsters' Video
Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah- Dokken Share Video For Lost 1978 Song- Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary- Cat Power- more
Lee Brice's 'Killed the Man' Most Added at Country Radio- Kenny Chesney Kicks Off HEART LIFE MUSIC Tour- Elizabeth Nichols Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut- more
Maren Morris Adds 2026 Dates To Dreamsicle Tour- BTS' Jimin And Jung Kook To Return In 'Are You Sure?!' Season Two- Boys Like Girls- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah
Dokken Share Video For Lost 1978 Song
Matt Zane Plans Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary
Cat Power Celebrating 20th Anniversary of 'The Greatest' With EP And Tour
Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Teaming For Tour
Revis Share 'Honey Castle' Video From Long-Awaited Sophomore Album
SOEN Stream New Single 'Mercenary'
Editors Frontman Tom Smith Preview New Solo Album With 'Broken Time'