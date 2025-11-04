Revis Share 'Honey Castle' Video From Long-Awaited Sophomore Album

(The Syndicate) After two decades and a few reunion attempts, Revis will release their long-awaited sophomore album, Killing Time, produced by Robert Davis, Justin Holman, and consulted by legendary producer Michael Beinhorn, this Friday, November 7 via Lo-Fi Music.
After announcing the record, the band released multiple tracks, including "Cool Blacktop", "Stardust (All Around Us)" and their debut powerful, infectious single "Killing Time", which is a lyrical reflection of the band's journey.
To celebrate the upcoming release, lead vocalist Justin Holman describes the focus track "Honey Castle" as "An undefinable soundscape exploring the illusion of happiness and the truth that desire often exceeds what reality can satisfy."
With axed names, album releases and tours, post-grunge outfit REVIS' circuitous rock 'n' roll journey has had so many setbacks and pitfalls over the past 20-plus years. All of that couldn't stop them from making their best body of work to date. Formed by teenage friends Justin Holman and Robert Davis, the band became celebrities in their southern Illinois home of Carbondale before setting out to find fame and fortune in Los Angeles. The group did just that, signing with Epic Records and releasing a debut album, Places for Breathing, which peaked at #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart and spawned a pair of rock/alternative radio hits in "Caught in the Rain" - featured on the soundtrack to Marvel's Daredevil - and "Seven."
Except for some scattered singles amid a full-scale comeback in 2010, that was the last anyone heard of REVIS until Holman and Davis reunited with drummer David Piribauer last year to release the six-song EP Bottles of Lightning. That set the stage for REVIS' brand-new Killing Time, their long-awaited follow-up to Places for Breathing.
