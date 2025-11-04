The Dandy Warhols To Perform With The Oregon Symphony At Sounds Like Portland Festival

(Reybee) In terms of artistic validation, having your music adapted to be performed with a full orchestra is a testament to your impact as cultural envoys. So for Portland's infamous sons (and daughter) The Dandy Warhols, to be invited a second time to perform with The Oregon Symphony for their inaugural Sounds Like Portland Festival this November 13, 2025 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (1037 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205), it's reinforcement as to their local and national legacy.

"Playing with the Symphony set the bar for how much emotional and psychological power can be achieved with live music," says Courtney Taylor-Taylor of The Dandy Warhols. "It set the bar at a level which I viewed as a teenager was pretty much impossible to achieve."

Sounds Like Portland is a three-week festival that spotlights icons, rising Portland talent, and orchestral innovation, including The Decemberists and Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw. The Dandy Warhols' performance with The Oregon Symphony closes out the series.

"The Oregon Symphony's role is to serve as a cultural cornerstone to strengthen and spotlight the city's vibrant arts ecosystem," says David Danzmayr, Jean Vollum Music Director of the Oregon Symphony. "Portland is home to incredible artists, and it has been the birthplace of music that resonates far beyond the city. The Sounds Like Portland festival celebrates that creativity, supports local artists, and invites audiences to experience the city's rich and diverse music scene-from intimate venues to the grand Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall."

Those who have purchased tickets to this symphony event will be sent an email with a link to purchase tickets to the band's exclusive year-end party the following day, November 14th at The Odditorium, their private studio in Portland, OR. This special and intimate event has limited capacity and will feature a rare acoustic performance by the band with string accompaniment.

The festival kicked off at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall with Portland's GRAMMY Award-winning jazz visionary esperanza spalding earlier this month, followed by acclaimed singer-songwriter M. Ward, and the 40th anniversary of The Goonies with the Symphony performing the iconic score live as the adventure to uncover lost treasure unfolds on the big screen.

For The Dandy Warhols, a repeat performance with The Portland Symphony has been an incredible experience. "The Dandy Warhols have toured the world and played hundreds and hundreds of shows. I have learned that nothing... and I mean nothing, compares to us playing with the Symphony."

