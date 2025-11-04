Watch Jimi Jamison Rock 'Eye Of The Tiger'

(Freeman) Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to release "Eye of the Tiger," the second single taken from the Jimi Jamison collection, '1998 Live Hits,' due out on December 12, 2025. The track arrives alongside an official live video.

'1998 Live Hits' is a powerful time capsule capturing the energy, emotion, and artistry of legendary vocalist Jimi Jamison at a pivotal point in his post-Survivor career. Recorded across three vibrant shows in Little Rock, AR, Nashville, TN, and Bettendorf, IA, and now to be released by Frontiers Music Srl, this album showcases Jamison's electrifying live presence and undeniable vocal prowess as he revisits some of the most iconic songs from his time with Survivor, along with deep cuts, original solo work, and inspired covers. The album will be out on December 12, 2025.

Backing Jamison is a seasoned and soulful ensemble: longtime collaborators Jeff Adams (bass, vocals) and Hal Butler (keyboards, vocals) were joined by guitarist Chris Adamson, drummer Pete Mendillo, and Memphis-based producer and guitarist Wes Henley, who also supervised these live album recordings. This lineup reflects a strong musical camaraderie built over years of touring, with several members having roots alongside Jamison that date back to his 1970s band Target.

Now, years later, these recordings allow fans-old and new-to reconnect with a voice and spirit that remains timeless. '1998 Live Hits' is more than a concert album; it's a tribute to an era, a legacy, and the enduring magic of Jimi Jamison.

One standout from the set is a haunting performance of "Riders on the Storm" by The Doors - a testament to JAMISON's ability to tap into a wide range of emotions and his gift for storytelling through song. His delivery brings an atmospheric intensity, drawing the listener deep into the moment.

The track list includes fan favorites such as "Burning Heart," "High on You," "I Can't Hold Back," "The Search Is Over," and "Eye of the Tiger," all songs that defined a generation of melodic rock. Deeper cuts like "Oceans" and "Too Hot to Sleep" reveal the richness of Survivor's catalog, while Jamison's originals, such as "Rock Hard" and "I'm Always Here" (the iconic Baywatch theme), showcase his creative versatility.

Of particular note is the interplay between Chris Adamson and Wes Henley on guitars. Though Henley's primary role was behind the board, his friendship with Jamison and passion for the Survivor material often brought him onstage. Together, he and Adamson bring layered, textured performances that do justice to the intricate compositions of Peterik and Sullivan.

Through warm crowd interactions and powerful vocal moments, '1998 Live Hits' highlights Jamison's authentic stage presence, Memphis soul, and deep bond with both his band and his audience. As friends and collaborators reflect, this wasn't just a group of musicians-it was a family

