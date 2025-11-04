Whitney Recruit Madison Cunningham For New Song 'Evangeline'

(PMPR) Whitney share their gorgeous and dramatic new song, "Evangeline" featuring the GRAMMY-winning, ethereal songwriter and vocalist Madison Cunningham.

The track is the last of their previews before the Chicago duo releases their new album, Small Talk, out this Friday, 7th November via AWAL. Small Talk, a return to form for the band, is their fourth and unequivocally best and most affecting album.

"The most crucial moment of writing 'Evangeline' came when, after weeks of failed experiments, we leaned into the theatricality of the chorus," says Julian Ehrlich. "Max put midi timpanis and string pads underneath the vocals and the whole sentiment of the song clicked into place for us. In hindsight it was probably the main instance where having a producer in the room could have led us to the finish line a bit quicker but nevertheless we got there. It wasn't until almost a year later that we had the idea to make it a duet and we are beyond grateful that we got to feature Madison Cunningham as the other half of the vocal. To say that this song is special to us is an understatement."

Of the collaboration, Cunningham says "I'm a genuine fan of Whitney. When the band sent me this song, it was a no brainer that I wanted to sing on it. It's not often that I'm stopped in my tracks by a song. In fact, the sound of this whole record from front to back is staggering to me. It's the most beautiful wall of sound where every piece is considered, and the through line is clear. My memory is coloured with it being one of the easiest, most joyful sessions."

Whitney is embarking on a world tour that includes a winter EU/UK headline run that will kick off on 6th February 2026 in Paris and goes through until 27th February 2026 including stops at Hackney Church in London and The Academy Dublin in Ireland, in addition to recently announced North American dates for spring.

Related Stories

Calum Scott Duets With Whitney Houston On 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)'

Julien's Auctions Announce The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Auction

Eliot King Smith And Audrey Martells (Chic) Bring To Life The Story Of Josephine Baker

Whitney Miller Shares New Single 'Go Ahead And Make It'

News > Whitney