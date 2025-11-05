49 Winchester Paying Tribute To Ozzy With New Black Sabbath Cover

(MCA) MCA is excited to announce the signing of country rock band 49 Winchester to be released on the Lucille Records imprint. On Friday, the band will share their first taste of new music since teaming up with Grammy-winning producer and MCA Chief Creative Officer Dave Cobb: a powerful cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes." Fans can pre-save the track HERE. Inspired by Ozzy Osbourne, the track showcases the band's ability to fuse their Appalachian grit with unexpected influences, offering a preview of what's to come. Presave the song here
49 Winchester is currently in the studio with nine-time GRAMMY Award winner Cobb working on a full-length album, scheduled for release in 2026. The project marks a new chapter for the band, with Cobb's signature production amplifying their raw, Southern rock-meets-country sound.
Hailing from Virginia, 49 Winchester blends Southern rock and country with a raw, honest storytelling approach. Known for their electrifying live shows, the band has quickly gained critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. This fall, they'll bring that energy to two nights at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on November 14 and 15.
"We're thrilled to be joining the MCA and Lucille family," says Isaac Gibson, lead vocalist and guitarist. "Working with Dave Cobb is a dream, and we can't wait for our fans to hear the new music we're creating together." Chase Chafin, 49 Winchester bassist and co-founder adds, "So grateful to the fans and team who helped us build this to where it is today. We couldn't be more excited for MCA to be the home of future 49 Winchester releases, and to share this next chapter with those who made it possible."
MCA is collaborating with New West Records for the band's upcoming release, scheduled for 2026, with all subsequent releases set to be released exclusively under the MCA banner. The collaboration with Dave Cobb, known for his work with Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, and Jason Isbell, marks a new chapter in the band's career.
"We are so excited to have 49 Winchester join Lucille Records," says Mike Harris, President & CEO of MCA. "Their mix of Southern rock is powerful and authentic, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to evolve."
"In working with 49 Winchester it felt like they laid it all out on the line," adds Dave Cobb, Chief Creative Officer of MCA. "The record is pure heart and honesty, a lotta heart, soul and love went into making this album."
"Watching 49 Winchester's remarkable growth and success over the past several years has been incredibly rewarding," says John Allen, President of New West. "Their achievements reflect the band's extraordinary talent and relentless work ethic, as well as the dedication of everyone at New West. Partnering once again with my longtime friend Dave Cobb is always a pleasure, and MCA is the perfect home for 49 Winchester as we work together to reach even greater heights."
Lucille Records, under Dave Cobb's direction, is dedicated to providing a platform for artists to push musical boundaries and express their unique voices. In addition to 49 Winchester, Lucille's roster includes Lamont Landers and more to be announced soon.
49 Winchester To Make The Ryman Auditorium Headline Debut
49 Winchester To Perform Benefit Concert For Hurricane Relief
49 Winchester Closes Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion With Star-Studded Super Set
49 Winchester and ERNEST Cover Willie Nelson Classic For Spotify Singles
Jake E. Lee Was Actually 'Lucky' With Multiple Gunshot Wounds- KISS Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Rock And Roll All Nite'- Alice Cooper and Criss Angel- more
Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Kicking Off Two for the Road Tour- Kenny Chesney Lands The Cover Of Newsweek For HEART LIFE MUSIC Launch- more
Kesha Releases 'ATTENTION! (SMASH FEATURES)'- A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba! Christmas Coming Maren Morris Adds 2026 Dates To Dreamsicle Tour- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Slash Explains Rift With Axl That Made Him Leave Guns N' Roses In 1996
Jake E. Lee Was Actually 'Lucky' With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
Alice Cooper And Criss Angel Add New Welcome To Our Nightmare Show After Sell Outs
49 Winchester Paying Tribute To Ozzy With New Black Sabbath Cover
Joe Cocker Documentary Premiering On YouTube
KISS Take Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Rock And Roll All Nite'
The Doobie Brothers Rock NPR Tiny Desk Concert
State Champs Share '(For The) Hell Of It' Video