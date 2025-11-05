A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba! Christmas Coming

(Shore Fire Media) The holidays are getting a lot more awesome! Following an unforgettable 12 months which included Yo Gabba Gabba's show-stopping appearance at Coachella 2025, a NPR Tiny Desk performance, and a nationwide live tour that wrapped to glowing reviews, the beloved family brand is closing the year with a festive treat: 'A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba! Christmas', arriving November 14, 2025 on all streaming platforms via BMG.
For the first time ever, fans can enjoy the full collection of Yo Gabba Gabba's holiday music-20 joyful tracks from the classic episodes "Christmas" (Season 1) and "A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba! Christmas Special" (Season 4).
Joining the Gabba friends and host DJ Lance Rock will be an eclectic assortment of special guests including My Chemical Romance, Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo, Jason Lytle of Grandaddy, Leslie Hall, Cults, James Huggins of of Montreal, Ricky Fitness of The Aquabats, Tony Hawk, Cameron Webb, and even Santa Claus himself!
This marks the first official release of these fan-favorite holiday songs, newly remastered and curated into one fun, danceable, and heartwarming holiday album for the whole family.
From punk rock to synth-pop to beatbox magic, this album captures the spirit of the holidays Gabba-style-with infectious energy, unforgettable hooks, and messages of love, friendship, and fun. Presave it here
