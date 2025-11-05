A Very Merry Christmas From Alex Hall EP Arrives

(MPG) Nashville-based singer-songwriter Alex Hall is ringing in the holiday season with the release of his new EP, A Very Merry Christmas From Alex Hall. Co-produced by The Brummies' Jacob Bryant & John Davidson (The Band Perry, Trey Pendley, Adrien Nunez), the four-song project features just one cover and three new originals written by Hall alongside Bryant and Davidson. Among the collection is the rockabilly-influenced "'57 Chevy Bel Air," which cheerfully describes Hall's dream car for Santa's wish list this year.

About "'57 Chevy Bel Air," Hall says: "As long as I can remember, my dream car has been a 1957 Chevy Bel Air. We had been writing all of the Christmas songs on the project for a few days and felt like there was one song missing. We started tossing out ideas of things that felt like classic Christmas and what we would ask for if we could have anything... out came ''57 Chevy Bel Air!' It reminds me of the Elvis Christmas music, which is my favorite, and that's exactly the feeling I wanted this song and the EP to have."

Instead of solely reinterpreting holiday standards, Hall is introducing a new set of songs into the canon with this festive EP. After opening with "'57 Chevy Bel Air," he takes listeners to the barn-burning title track, inspired by personal memories from his own family's Christmas in a small town just outside of Nashville. Elsewhere, "Jingle My Bells" is a rowdy, toe-tapping number that will get anyone into the spirit, while his slow-burning take on the yuletide classic "O Holy Night" is another example of his musical versatility.

This fall, Hall shared his honky tonk-ready renditions of Bruce Springteen's "Dancing In the Dark" and Lee Ann Womack's "Solitary Thinkin'," stripping down and revamping each song to highlight its introspective lyrics. His critically acclaimed 2023 debut album Side Effects of the Heart garnered praise from American Songwriter, MusicRow and Billboard, who called the Georgia native "an astute guitarist with an expansive vocal range and classic approach to words and music." A relatable journey of getting through life's curveballs, the record boasted the sweeping "Women and Horses," his duet with GRAMMY-winning artist Brandy Clark. In 2021, he made waves with his star-studded debut EP Six Strings, which caught the attention of Rolling Stone and featured his songwriting heroes and friends, Vince Gill, Brad Paisley, John Osborne (Brothers Osborne), Brad Tursi (Old Dominion), Tenille Townes and Kassi Ashton.

No stranger to life on the road, Hall has played major festivals including CMA Fest and AmericanaFest, while sharing the stage with acts like Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker. With over 47M global streams to date, he has built a devoted following thanks to his knack for incredibly honest storytelling and commitment to songcraft.

A Very Merry Christmas From Alex Hall:

1. '57 Chevy Bel Air

2. A Very Merry Christmas

3. Jingle My Bells

4. O Holy Night

