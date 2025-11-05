Andy Bell Recruits Keane's Tim Rice-Oxley For 'The Chance Won't Come Again'

(CRL) Andy Bell is currently taking North America by storm on his first ever solo tour, featuring a live band that includes Grammy award-winning producer, remixer and DJ, Dave Aude, joined by Jerry Fuentes (guitar), Sarah Tomek (drums), and Chelsea King-Blank (vocals). The extensive dates kicked off last month and continue through December.
Following the news of a 4-disc box set, The Crown Jewels, Bell has today shared his collaboration with Keane's Tim Rice-Oxley, 'The Chance Won't Come Again'. The track, which sees the Erasure frontman and Rice-Oxley duet for the first time, is a bittersweet pop banger, perfect for the upcoming party season.
Tim Rice-Oxley says, "It has been such an honour to work with one of my musical heroes on this song. It was pretty surreal when I first heard Andy's magical vocals on something I had written..absolutely the stuff of dreams. The song is a real tears-on-the-dancefloor banger, full of romance and the pathos of missed opportunities. We had such a great time making it and we hope you love it."
Andy has also shared more details on the tracklisting for the forthcoming 4-disc box set that expands on his acclaimed solo album, Ten Crowns. Out December 12th via Crown Recordings, the box set will be available as a limited (4000 copies worldwide) 4-CD set with a 50-page booklet. Packaged in a gold foiled box, the release features new, extensive sleeve notes, and candid - previously unseen - photography by Sean Black.
ANDY BELL TEN CROWNS LIVE NORTH AMERICA:
November 7 - Chicago, IL - Metro
November 8 - Chicago, IL - Metro SOLD OUT
November 9 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
November 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
November 13 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
November 14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
November 15 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
November 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
November 20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
November 21 - Park City, UT - The Marquis
November 22 - Park City, UT - The Marquis
November 25 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre
November 26 - Menlo Park, CA - Guild Theatre
November 28 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
November 29 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts SOLD OUT
December 2 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre
December 3 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue
December 4 - Seattle, WA - ShowBox at the Market SOLD OUT
December 6 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe
December 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
December 10 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
December 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater
December 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater
