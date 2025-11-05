Chase Rice Shares 'Circa 1943 Live From Missoula, Montana'

(EBM) Chase Rice returned to the source of his latest lyrical masterstroke for "Circa 1943 - Live From Missoula, Montana," capturing the vivid story song in its natural habitat.

Recorded onstage from a live show in Big Sky Country, the new release highlights the rugged roots of Rice's "Circa 1943" - a swirling tale of star-crossed lovers from Rice's eighth studio album, ELDORA.

Redefining the term "bittersweet," Rice introduces the track as "Hands down my favorite song I've ever written in my entire life," before unspooling a cinematic storyline in rough-hewn vocals and smoky, unfiltered Americana sonics.

Inspired by a recent visit to Superior, Montana - and by real-life stories on both sides of Rice's family tree - the song was co-written by Rice with Wyatt McCubbin and Oscar Charles. Played live, the sepia-toned country rocker comes to life with a raucous, bar-band edge. "This song is Montana," Rice says from the stage.

"Circa 1943" is part of Rice's eighth studio album, ELDORA, which was released in September and carries on solitary creative vision.

Written in a Colorado cabin and inspired by a hidden, mountainside town, the 12-song album represents the most raw, unguarded expression of Rice's talent to date. Born in the afterglow of an epic show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, his second independent album took on a minimalist approach, as Rice's instincts point deep into the country-music wilderness. ... To the untamed authenticity of the American West.

Recently, Rice joined Jack Daniel's and the McLaren Formula 1 Team for a special performance ahead of the Austin Grand Prix, and he'll return to the road November 13 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to finish off another year on tour. Upcoming shows are scheduled through December 13 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Related Stories

Chase Rice Releases 'ELDORA' Album

Chase Rice and Hannah McFarland Share Foolin' Video

Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'

Chase Rice Shares New Single 'Two Tone Trippin'

News > Chase Rice