Chelsea Jordan Shares 'Level Out' To Celebrate New Arista Deal

(Arista) Soulful singer and songwriter Chelsea Jordan announces her signing to Arista Records along with her major label debut single, "level out" out now. A swaying swirl of gentle pop and timeless R&B, the new song captures the ups and downs of the post-breakup period with relatable detail. It's an unmistakable testament to the Baltimore-born artist's evocative vocals, candid lyrics, and overall warmth - traits that have quickly endeared her to a growing fandom.

On signing to Arista and her new single, Chelsea shares, "I truly couldn't imagine a better home for my music and artistic vision. From the jump, Arista believed in me more than I believed in myself and I didn't know that was possible. At the end of the day, my intuition made the decision for me."

On welcoming Chelsea to the roster, Arista Co-Presidents Clio Massey and Matt D'Arduini share, "We are thrilled to welcome Chelsea Jordan to the Arista family! An authentic and original songwriter, she is one of the most compelling emerging voices and storytellers. We couldn't be more excited to work together to bring her vision to life."

Chelsea begins "level out" simply enough, with acoustic strum and her gorgeously expressive voice. But as she illustrates her attempts to find footing after a devastating romantic split, it becomes clear that nothing's all that simple. While the music blooms into a comforting full-band sound, she pleads for some stability: "Some days I think that I'm better off, til a car passes that looks just like yours / Don't get me started on our favorite songs / Just one line, there's a lump in my throat / When will the highs and lows level out?" Chelsea is doing okay, but this isn't easy.

"Safe to say I won't be getting into a relationship for a long long time," wrote Chelsea when she previewed the song to her social media followers - quickly approaching 500K across TikTok and Instagram. While she's released precious few songs so far, Chelsea is also pulling in nearly half a million monthly listens on Spotify, where her self-released August single "halfwaythru" has amassed more than 2.5 million streams to date. That song beautifully depicted the waning days of a relationship, with Chelsea choosing self-love over losing herself.

Increasingly known for her expressive voice and genuine connection with listeners, Chelsea has built a community that values honesty and self-expression just as much as sound and style. Her creative journey began online, where she first gained recognition on TikTok for her vocal performances and relatable, down-to-earth content. What started as short covers and candid moments quickly grew into a space for her own original - and altogether enchanting - music.

With her 2024 debut single, "THE GOOD PARTS," Chelsea captured themes of growth, vulnerability, and finding confidence in imperfection - a reflection of her own story and the foundation of the music she's shared since. In addition to releasing her BETTER WHEN I'M LONELY EP late last year, she's forged authentic collaborations with brands like Adidas, who featured her in their "1000 Originals Stories" campaign celebrating individuality and creativity.

Before pursuing music full-time, Chelsea was a dedicated lacrosse player with a Division I commitment - a background that mirrors the focus and drive she now brings to her artistry. Grounded, inspired, and self-assured - and, now, with Arista Records behind her - Chelsea Jordan continues to shape her sound and presence as one of the emerging voices redefining what it means to be an artist in the digital age. Watch closely as her vision continues to bloom.

