Country Cruising Makes Triumphant Return With Trace Akins, Clay Walker and More

(117) Country Cruising had been scheduled to sail in 2020 when the pandemic hit and forced cancellations around the world. It took five years to get the beloved cruise back on track. On October 27, 2025 Country Cruising set sail on the ship Celebrity Summit for a triumphant return to the seas! Beginning the week in Ft. Lauderdale was country icon Trace Adkins who treated the voyagers to a stellar "sail away" party on the level ten pool deck attended by nearly 2,000 country music fans onboard, as well as many of the over 30 artists and musicians!

As the ship sailed to its first port, Key West, fans were treated to nearly endless music from forward to aft from rowdy bands like Dirty Grass Soul, Kin Faux, and Boomtown Saints, to the storytelling talents of Leslie Satcher, Terri Jo Box, and friends presented by Nashville's own Song Suffragettes - their first show at sea. In addition to their captivating performances, it was not unusual to see LOCASH's Chris Lucas and Preston Brust, Maggie Baugh, Canaan Smith or Craig Campbell roaming around the ship. Whether savoring the food or interacting with fans, they were always smiling and enjoying the atmosphere and ocean breeze.

Allie Colleen was teaching fans the best Halloween makeup tricks when not performing, Storme Warren was running back and forth all over the ship to ensure proper introductions were made, and fun was had, also hosting some amazing Q&As and even his Exit 209 Podcast live with Allie, Taylor Austin Dye, and acclaimed Latin country artist Angie K.

While in Key West, cruisers were treated to dual performances in the 900-seat main theater by country music legend Clay Walker featuring many of his 11 number one hits and his take on cover songs like Prince's "Purple Rain."

Heading to Nassau next, fans played in blackjack tournaments hosted by LOCASH, a poker tournament hosted by Boomtown Saints, dined with Jerrod Niemann and Waylon Jennings' grandson Whey Jennings, and more experiences they couldn't get anywhere else. The pool deck one evening featured an all-star jam session hosted by Jennings featuring artists and even some of the fans with stellar surprising musical skills.

As an added layer of special experiences, fans could attend excursions hosted by their favorite artists like a Secret Food Tour hosted by Whey and his wife Tara, a Mimosa Morning Snorkel Sail hosted by Chad Bushnell, Key Lime Pie Excursion with Flat River Band, and some Rum Mixology and Tasting experiences hosted by Jessie Leigh, Chad, and JB Aaron.

Artists and fans alike dressed up on Halloween in their best costumes, getting back on the ship in Nassau was bound to have you people watching and picking out favorites for the late-night costume contest. Craig Campbell hosted a special theatre performance featuring artists dressed as their favorite influences.

Following their return to shore, attendees and artists alike have raved about their 2025 experience:

"The cruises just keep getting better and better, can't wait to see what the 2027 experience will be like, but it's going to be EPIC." -Tommy Smith, Musician

"We loved every minute, this is the best cruise we've been on with Flying Dutchmen Travel. The musicians were outstanding!" - Cris Watson, Country Cruising Guest

Country Cruising and Flying Dutchmen Travel are already planning the next cruise, scheduled to set sail in spring 2027. Prospective cruisers can go to countrycruising.com to reserve their spot and be the first to learn about additional details coming soon.

