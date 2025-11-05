Cut Copy Recruit Kate Bollinger For 'Belong To You' Video Ahead Of US Tour

(The Oriel Company) Australian electronic icons Cut Copy are gearing up to return to the USA this month for a run of long-awaited shows in support of their critically acclaimed new album Moments out everywhere now via Cutters Records / The Orchard.
Kicking off November 10th in Seattle, the tour will hit major markets including Los Angeles, New York City, and Chicago, before concluding in Miami on November 25th.
Today, the band is also sharing the music video for "Belong To You," featuring Kate Bollinger. The track is a standout collaboration between Cut Copy and indie-folk singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger, with pedal steel guitar from the Triffids' Evil Graham Lee.
The music video, directed by Otium LaLiberte, features both Dan Whitford of Cut Copy and Bollinger. Of the inspiration for the music video, LaLiberte says, "I've always liked the concept of surveilling yourself, that there are parts of ourselves that are somehow inaccessible to the immediate conscious mind, and one way or another we experience ourselves as both the unsolved mystery and the detective."
On how the partnership between Cut Copy and LaLiberte came to be, member Ben Browning details, "I met Alex [LaLiberte] last year and became aware of his work and loved his cinematography and in particular the way he captured LA at night. Somehow we thought this atmosphere could pair well with the glowing midnight feel of Belong to You. Alex integrated Dan and Kate into this nocturnal world he created perfectly and I love how their gentle performances guide us through a complex maze of duality and sinister surveillance."
Their first album in five years, Moments features the most compulsive, intricate, and revealing songs of Cut Copy's career, also featuring fan-favorite singles including "Still See Love," "Solid" and "When This Is Over."
Cut Copy Tour Dates
November 10 - Showbox - Seattle, WA
November 11 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR
November 13 - The Recency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA
November 14 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA
November 16 - Corona Capital - Mexico City, MX
November 18 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA
November 19 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC
November 20 - Electric City - Buffalo, NY
November 21 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY
November 22 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA
November 23 - Ramova Theater - Chicago, IL
November 25 - ZeyZey (Zaku Stage) - Miami, FL
