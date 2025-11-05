Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Kicking Off Two for the Road Tour

(TPR) Two of Country music's biggest hitmakers, Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery, are kicking off their co-headlining Two for the Road Tour tomorrow in Saginaw, MI.

For the first time, these two electrifying performers hit the road together for 12 hit-heavy stops across the U.S stretching from Portland, ME to Tupelo, MS and will wrap on December 6th in Duluth, MN. Supporting Lynch and McCreery on the road will be Walker Montgomery and Sons of Habit on select dates.

These will be McCreery's first concerts since the birth of his second son, Oliver Cooke, in late September. He also recently took his summertime smash hit, "Bottle Rockets" featuring Hootie & The Blowfish, to number one at Country radio marking his seventh number one hit. The tour also bookends another banner year for Lynch, following his tenth number one at country radio with "Chevrolet" and the release of his latest country radio single "Easy to Love."

"I'm looking forward to hitting the road with Dustin for this tour! It's gonna be a great time." - Scotty McCreery

"I'm so pumped to hit the road with Scotty on the Two For The Road Tour! We've both got fans who show up ready to throw down, and this tour is gonna be wall-to-wall energy from the jump. We're coming with sets full of hits and a whole lot of good vibes - I can't wait to get out there and make some memories with everyone." - Dustin Lynch

Two for the Road Tour Dates:

11.6 | Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center*

11.7 | Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena*

11.8 | Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center*

11.13 | Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena*

11.14 | Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

11.15 | Canton, OH - Canton Memorial Civic Center*

11.20 | Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum+

11.21 | Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena+

11.22 | Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena+

12.04 | Ralston, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena+

12.05 | Fargo, ND - SCHEELS Arena+

12.06 | Duluth, MN - AMSOIL Arena+

* Walker Montgomery

+ Sons of Habit

