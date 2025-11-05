Fine Young Cannibals' Roland Gift Shares 'Everybody Knows It's Christmas'

(High Rise) With Fine Young Cannibals, Roland Gift released a string of '80s classics - "She Drives Me Crazy," "Good Thing," "Johnny Come Home," and more - that made the band chart-topping stars on both sides of the Atlantic. Their success brought over five million album sales, two BRIT Awards, an Ivor Novello, and three Grammy nominations.

In recent years, Roland has reemerged with his unmistakable voice in top form, highlighted by tours with Jools Holland's Rhythm and Blues Orchestra and a standout performance at the 2022 Hootenanny. Today, the iconic voice of Fine Young Cannibals returns with a brand-new song, "Everybody Knows It's Christmas," just in time for the holidays.

Destined to be a future holiday favorite, "Everybody Knows It's Christmas" brings together echoes of all-time seasonal classics into a song that's both fresh and instantly classic. Mixing a glam-rock stomp with a '60s-tinged wall-of-sound and Roland's one-of-a-kind soul-pop vocal gift, its bell-ringing, driving rhythms and uplifting nostalgia makes for an irresistibly joyful Christmas anthem that's perfect for holiday playlists.

Speaking about the track, Roland reveals, "Wherever you are I hope this song brings a bit of warmth, a smile, and maybe a bit of that Christmas magic your way."

Roland co-wrote and co-produced "Everybody Knows It's Christmas" with his long-time collaborator Ben Barson (Gabrielle, Tina Turner). The single features artwork from the internationally renowned Harry Pye, who was famously hailed by The Guardian as "the master of lo-fi British art."

"Everybody Knows It's Christmas" will also be available as a CD Single and 7" single on December 5, both available to pre-order now from the official Roland Gift store here. Each format is strictly limited to 500 copies and limited quantities come with a Christmas card signed by Roland himself (while supplies last).

The new single emerges as Roland Gift is stepping back into the spotlight. He recently completed a UK tour as special guest to fellow '80s star Belinda Carlisle, and then played the first show in his 40 Years of Songs by Fine Young Cannibals tour at a sold-out London Palladium. With strong demand for tickets for the London show and next week's homecoming at Birmingham's Symphony Hall, Roland recently announced details of six additional dates across the UK next May.

Related Stories

News > Roland Gift