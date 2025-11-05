Kesha Releases 'ATTENTION! (SMASH FEATURES)'

(BHM) Kesha has unveiled ATTENTION! (SMASH FEATURES), collecting two brand new spins on her hit single, "ATTENTION!" (featuring pop disruptor Slayyyter and rising UK artist Rose Gray), created via an exclusive feature challenge heralding the launch of SMASH - a global creator community and marketplace where musicians connect and create independently.
The competition saw over 500 submissions from more than 40 countries around the world, with Kesha ultimately selecting her two favorites for the new EP, including original remixes from Sizzy Rocket, and XAMIYA. ATTENTION! (SMASH FEATURES) is available everywhere now via her own Kesha Records. Stream it here
"I've learned from my own experience fighting for ownership of my music and being my own record label for the past 6 years that having a career as an independent female artist in the music industry is not for the faint of heart. Kesha's message is a reminder that NO ONE gets to take away your voice or your right to live authentically wild and free." - Sizzy Rocket, singer-songwriter, Independent SMASH Creator
Co-founded by Kesha Sebert (CEO), Alan Cannistraro (CTO), and Lagan Sebert (COO) alongside a team of top music industry and tech veterans, SMASH aims to help music creators build long thriving careers through community support and by providing a direct line to opportunities. By connecting a safe and supportive community of the very best songwriters, artists, producers, instrumentalists, singers, and sound engineers, SMASH takes the power out of the hands of the traditional music business gatekeepers and places it into the hands of those who create the music.
Kesha Releases New Album '. (PERIOD)'
Kesha Releases New Track 'The One.'
Kesha Announces New Platform For Music Creators
Kesha Goes 'Boy Crazy' With New Single
Jake E. Lee Was Actually 'Lucky' With Multiple Gunshot Wounds- KISS Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Rock And Roll All Nite'- Alice Cooper and Criss Angel- more
Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Kicking Off Two for the Road Tour- Kenny Chesney Lands The Cover Of Newsweek For HEART LIFE MUSIC Launch- more
Kesha Releases 'ATTENTION! (SMASH FEATURES)'- A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba! Christmas Coming Maren Morris Adds 2026 Dates To Dreamsicle Tour- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Slash Explains Rift With Axl That Made Him Leave Guns N' Roses In 1996
Jake E. Lee Was Actually 'Lucky' With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
Alice Cooper And Criss Angel Add New Welcome To Our Nightmare Show After Sell Outs
49 Winchester Paying Tribute To Ozzy With New Black Sabbath Cover
Joe Cocker Documentary Premiering On YouTube
KISS Take Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Rock And Roll All Nite'
The Doobie Brothers Rock NPR Tiny Desk Concert
State Champs Share '(For The) Hell Of It' Video