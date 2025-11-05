Kesha Releases 'ATTENTION! (SMASH FEATURES)'

(BHM) Kesha has unveiled ATTENTION! (SMASH FEATURES), collecting two brand new spins on her hit single, "ATTENTION!" (featuring pop disruptor Slayyyter and rising UK artist Rose Gray), created via an exclusive feature challenge heralding the launch of SMASH - a global creator community and marketplace where musicians connect and create independently.

The competition saw over 500 submissions from more than 40 countries around the world, with Kesha ultimately selecting her two favorites for the new EP, including original remixes from Sizzy Rocket, and XAMIYA. ATTENTION! (SMASH FEATURES) is available everywhere now via her own Kesha Records. Stream it here

"I've learned from my own experience fighting for ownership of my music and being my own record label for the past 6 years that having a career as an independent female artist in the music industry is not for the faint of heart. Kesha's message is a reminder that NO ONE gets to take away your voice or your right to live authentically wild and free." - Sizzy Rocket, singer-songwriter, Independent SMASH Creator

Co-founded by Kesha Sebert (CEO), Alan Cannistraro (CTO), and Lagan Sebert (COO) alongside a team of top music industry and tech veterans, SMASH aims to help music creators build long thriving careers through community support and by providing a direct line to opportunities. By connecting a safe and supportive community of the very best songwriters, artists, producers, instrumentalists, singers, and sound engineers, SMASH takes the power out of the hands of the traditional music business gatekeepers and places it into the hands of those who create the music.

