Orange Blossom Revue Expands Lineup with Second Stage Acts

(Victory Lap Media) Orange Blossom Revue returns next month to the vibrant Central Florida town of Lake Wales, bringing Americana giants Drive-By Truckers, The Revivalists, and over a dozen others to the stunning, Spanish moss-drenched grounds of Lake Wailes Park for its 11th annual gathering. Today, the festival announced a number of additions to its weekend programming -- including a complete second stage lineup and free kickoff concert taking place in downtown Lake Wales on Thursday evening.
Local rockabilly favorites Hubo Bentley & Dim Crooked Fools will ring in the weekend at Oakley Park -- just steps from the festival footprint -- before Orange Blossom Revue officially opens its gates Friday afternoon. This inclusive, open-to-the-public celebration harkens back to the festival's formative years as a grassroots fundraiser for the Lake Wales Rotary Club. In the decade since its conception, Orange Blossom Revue has established itself as a bonafide boutique event -- one that puts its community spirit front and center without shying away from the growth that ultimately supports Lake Wales residents, business owners, and creatives. Accompanying the concert will be an optional, ticketed wine walk with more details to be announced soon.
Last year, Orange Blossom Revue piloted a side stage to showcase local performers, and this year the festival is continuing that tradition with a curated lineup of Central Florida talent. The newly announced additions include a mix of rising acts and fan favorites, giving attendees a chance to discover the region's vibrant music scene while enjoying the same high-energy atmosphere that has made the festival a standout destination. Sidestage acts include Skinny McGee & the Handshakes, Phoenix Five, Brett Staska & The Souvenirs, The Gnarbuckles, as well as the aforementioned Hubo Bentley & Dim Crooked Fools joining in on the weekend festivities.
Orange Blossom Revue boasts no shortage of national talent -- from bluegrass legends The SteelDrivers, to retro-funk savants Improvement Movement and teenage guitar phenom Grace Bowers. With the full weekend schedule out now, OBR attendees can get a headstart planning their ideal festival weekend.
Weekend and One-Day passes to Orange Blossom Revue are on sale now. Explore options and add-on amenities for an extra-comfortable experience at orangeblossomrevue.com/tickets.
Orange Blossom Revue 2025 Lineup
Friday, December 5
Drive By Truckers
The SteelDrivers
Improvement Movement
Hubo Bentley & Dim Crooked Fools
Skinny McGee & The Handshakes
Saturday, December 6
The Revivalists
Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge
The Dip
Eddie 9V
Johnny Mullenax
Phoenix Five
Brett Staska & The Souvenirs
The Gnarbuckles
Jake E. Lee Was Actually 'Lucky' With Multiple Gunshot Wounds- KISS Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Rock And Roll All Nite'- Alice Cooper and Criss Angel- more
Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Kicking Off Two for the Road Tour- Kenny Chesney Lands The Cover Of Newsweek For HEART LIFE MUSIC Launch- more
Kesha Releases 'ATTENTION! (SMASH FEATURES)'- A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba! Christmas Coming Maren Morris Adds 2026 Dates To Dreamsicle Tour- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Slash Explains Rift With Axl That Made Him Leave Guns N' Roses In 1996
Jake E. Lee Was Actually 'Lucky' With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
Alice Cooper And Criss Angel Add New Welcome To Our Nightmare Show After Sell Outs
49 Winchester Paying Tribute To Ozzy With New Black Sabbath Cover
Joe Cocker Documentary Premiering On YouTube
KISS Take Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Rock And Roll All Nite'
The Doobie Brothers Rock NPR Tiny Desk Concert
State Champs Share '(For The) Hell Of It' Video