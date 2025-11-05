Orange Blossom Revue Expands Lineup with Second Stage Acts

(Victory Lap Media) Orange Blossom Revue returns next month to the vibrant Central Florida town of Lake Wales, bringing Americana giants Drive-By Truckers, The Revivalists, and over a dozen others to the stunning, Spanish moss-drenched grounds of Lake Wailes Park for its 11th annual gathering. Today, the festival announced a number of additions to its weekend programming -- including a complete second stage lineup and free kickoff concert taking place in downtown Lake Wales on Thursday evening.

Local rockabilly favorites Hubo Bentley & Dim Crooked Fools will ring in the weekend at Oakley Park -- just steps from the festival footprint -- before Orange Blossom Revue officially opens its gates Friday afternoon. This inclusive, open-to-the-public celebration harkens back to the festival's formative years as a grassroots fundraiser for the Lake Wales Rotary Club. In the decade since its conception, Orange Blossom Revue has established itself as a bonafide boutique event -- one that puts its community spirit front and center without shying away from the growth that ultimately supports Lake Wales residents, business owners, and creatives. Accompanying the concert will be an optional, ticketed wine walk with more details to be announced soon.

Last year, Orange Blossom Revue piloted a side stage to showcase local performers, and this year the festival is continuing that tradition with a curated lineup of Central Florida talent. The newly announced additions include a mix of rising acts and fan favorites, giving attendees a chance to discover the region's vibrant music scene while enjoying the same high-energy atmosphere that has made the festival a standout destination. Sidestage acts include Skinny McGee & the Handshakes, Phoenix Five, Brett Staska & The Souvenirs, The Gnarbuckles, as well as the aforementioned Hubo Bentley & Dim Crooked Fools joining in on the weekend festivities.

Orange Blossom Revue boasts no shortage of national talent -- from bluegrass legends The SteelDrivers, to retro-funk savants Improvement Movement and teenage guitar phenom Grace Bowers. With the full weekend schedule out now, OBR attendees can get a headstart planning their ideal festival weekend.

Weekend and One-Day passes to Orange Blossom Revue are on sale now. Explore options and add-on amenities for an extra-comfortable experience at orangeblossomrevue.com/tickets.



Orange Blossom Revue 2025 Lineup

Friday, December 5

Drive By Truckers

The SteelDrivers

Improvement Movement

Hubo Bentley & Dim Crooked Fools

Skinny McGee & The Handshakes

Saturday, December 6

The Revivalists

Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

The Dip

Eddie 9V

Johnny Mullenax

Phoenix Five

Brett Staska & The Souvenirs

The Gnarbuckles

