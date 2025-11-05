State Champs Share '(For The) Hell Of It' Video

(BPM) Albany-raised pop-punk band State Champs released a new single and music video, "(For The) Hell Of It." This is a reimagined version of their standout track "Hell Of It" off their latest self-titled record State Champs, streaming now via Pure Noise Records.

The band shared their sentiments on the new track, "We bring you '(For the) Hell Of It.' A reimagined, stripped-down version of one of our favorites from the self-titled album, which was very fun to revisit and experiment with in the studio."

Their self-titled record marked a new chapter for the band, showcasing their evolution in sound while staying true to their pop-punk roots. It featured hit singles including "Light Blue," "Too Late To Say," and "Silver Cloud." The album received praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, AltPress, Rock Sound and New Noise Magazine, admiring its blend of nostalgic Warped Tour-era energy and modern pop punk sounds. It cemented them as torchbearers on the scene and is one of the band's most celebrated albums to date.

"(For The) Hell Of It," is out the same week the band kicks off a small headlining run of intimate shows with special guests Stateside and Super Sometimes. They will be visiting cities including Grand Rapids, Columbus, Asbury Park, Hartford, Baltimore, and more. It's a great opportunity for fans to hear State Champs up close and personal, following their arena tour earlier this year with Yellowcard and A Day to Remember.

This month, the band announced their 10 Year Anniversary of their iconic sophomore album Around The World And Back. To celebrate they announced eight headlining shows for 2026 across the U.S. Each show date will feature a few special guests, including Cartel, Origami Angel, Real Friends, Driveways, Harrison Gordon, Broadside, Just Friends, with more to be announced.

Around The World And Back features some of the State Champs most streamed songs to date including, "Secrets" and "All You Are Is History." In its first month of release, the album reached number 30 on the US Billboard Top 200 albums chart and cemented itself as one of the most influential pop punk albums of the 2010's.

They will be performing at several music festivals including Vans Warped Tour Orlando on November 15 - 16 and Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH in 2026. They will also be back on the Emo's Not Dead Cruise in January 2026.

