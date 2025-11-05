.

Summer Walker Unveils 'Finally Over It' Cover

11-05-2025
Summer Walker Unveils 'Finally Over It' Cover

(Interscope) Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Summer Walker unveils the highly anticipated cover art for her forthcoming third studio album, Finally Over It, arriving November 14 via LVRN/Interscope Records.

The cover draws inspiration from the infamous 1994 wedding photos of Anna Nicole Smith and 89-year-old billionaire oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Reimagined through Summer's lens, the visual turns a controversial cultural reference into a powerful statement on freedom, transformation, and self-worth. The imagery also builds on her viral moment at this year's MTV VMAs, where she made headlines walking the red carpet in a Pamela Anderson-inspired outfit alongside an older, white male companion, a playful nod to the Finally Over It visual world and the symbolic close of her trilogy.

The reveal follows a string of viral teasers, including a 90s-inspired hotline commercial, blurred album covers across DSPs, and a playful lie detector test confirming fan theories about features and themes.

Related Stories
Summer Walker Unveils 'Finally Over It' Cover

Summer Walker Reveals Release Date For 'Finally Over It' Album

Summer Walker Reveals New Single 'Spend It'

Summer Walker Shares 'Session 32' Performance

Summer Walker and NLE Choppa Share 'Heart Of A Woman' Video

News > Summer Walker

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Jake E. Lee Was Actually 'Lucky' With Multiple Gunshot Wounds- KISS Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Rock And Roll All Nite'- Alice Cooper and Criss Angel- more

Day In Country

Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Kicking Off Two for the Road Tour- Kenny Chesney Lands The Cover Of Newsweek For HEART LIFE MUSIC Launch- more

Day In Pop

Kesha Releases 'ATTENTION! (SMASH FEATURES)'- A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba! Christmas Coming Maren Morris Adds 2026 Dates To Dreamsicle Tour- more

Reviews

On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings

Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell

Cea Serin - The World Outside

Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa

Autumn Gift Guide

Latest News

Slash Explains Rift With Axl That Made Him Leave Guns N' Roses In 1996

Jake E. Lee Was Actually 'Lucky' With Multiple Gunshot Wounds

Alice Cooper And Criss Angel Add New Welcome To Our Nightmare Show After Sell Outs

49 Winchester Paying Tribute To Ozzy With New Black Sabbath Cover

Joe Cocker Documentary Premiering On YouTube

KISS Take Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Rock And Roll All Nite'

The Doobie Brothers Rock NPR Tiny Desk Concert

State Champs Share '(For The) Hell Of It' Video