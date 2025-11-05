Summer Walker Unveils 'Finally Over It' Cover

(Interscope) Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Summer Walker unveils the highly anticipated cover art for her forthcoming third studio album, Finally Over It, arriving November 14 via LVRN/Interscope Records.
The cover draws inspiration from the infamous 1994 wedding photos of Anna Nicole Smith and 89-year-old billionaire oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Reimagined through Summer's lens, the visual turns a controversial cultural reference into a powerful statement on freedom, transformation, and self-worth. The imagery also builds on her viral moment at this year's MTV VMAs, where she made headlines walking the red carpet in a Pamela Anderson-inspired outfit alongside an older, white male companion, a playful nod to the Finally Over It visual world and the symbolic close of her trilogy.
The reveal follows a string of viral teasers, including a 90s-inspired hotline commercial, blurred album covers across DSPs, and a playful lie detector test confirming fan theories about features and themes.
