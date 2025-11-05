T. Graham Brown Welcomes Grand Ole Opry Member Gene Watson to LIVE WIRE

(2911) GRAMMY-nominated, CMA and EMMY Award-winner, and Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown returns with the new episode of LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country (Channel 58), starting Wednesday, November 5th at 10/9c PM.

This episode of LIVE WIRE features a special interview with Grand Ole Opry member Gene Watson. Known for his rich, emotional voice and decades in country music, Watson has charted over 60 singles, including hits like "Farewell Party," "Love in the Hot Afternoon," and "Should I Come Home (Or Should I Go Crazy)." LIVE WIRE gives fans a chance to hear the stories behind the music from some of country's most beloved artists.

"Wow, it's crazy how fast this year is flying by! So many of y'all tell me at our shows how much you love "Live Wire", I'm truly THANKFUL for each and every one of you!! Spread the word, tell your neighbors and friends to go to Prime Country, Channel 58, and spend some fun radio time with me!" - T. Graham Brown

Airing throughout November, the show will feature live performances from legendary artists, including T.G. Sheppard, Restless Heart, Johnny Lee, T. Graham Brown, and Sheryl Crow, as well as an exclusive interview with Gene Watson. Tune in for rare live recordings and untold stories from some of your favorite stars. LIVE WIRE is also available anytime on-demand through the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW for listeners with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

Brown is currently celebrating 40 years since the release of his breakthrough single, "I Tell It Like It Used To Be," which first hit the airwaves on October 19, 1985. The song, written by Ron Hellard, Michael Garvin, and Bucky Jones, became the title track of his debut album on Capitol Records.

A Grand Ole Opry Christmas

Adding to his acting credits, Brown is excited to appear in the upcoming film 'A Grand Ole Opry Christmas,' premiering Friday, November 29 at 8/7c on The Hallmark Channel and streaming the next day on Hallmark+. The movie stars Kristoffer Polaha, James Denton, Nikki DeLoach, Sharon Lawrence, and Brad Paisley, and also features appearances by Bill Anderson, Megan Moroney, Pam Tillis, Rhett Akins, WSM's Kelly Sutton, and more. The actors and music were featured on the Grand Ole Opry to promote the upcoming holiday film with special guests including Ashley Williams, Lacey Chabert & Andrew Walker.

Additional airings in November include:

Wednesday, November 05 @ 10 pm ET

Thursday, November 06 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, November 09 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, November 18 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, November 20 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, November 22 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, November 23 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, November 24 @ 12 pm ET

Related Stories

T. Graham Brown Welcomes Tim Rushlow to LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM Prime Country

T. Graham Brown Welcomes Radney Foster To LIVE WIRE

T. Graham Brown Welcomes Tanya Tucker To LIVE WIRE

Lacy J. Dalton Guests On T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE

News > T. Graham Brown