The Doobie Brothers Rock NPR Tiny Desk Concert

11-05-2025
(fcc) Grammy Award-winning, Platinum-selling, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame legends The Doobie Brothers made their NPR Tiny Desk debut with today's release of their exquisite, four-song set of reimagined iconic hits.

The legendary band took over the Tiny Desk for the first time in their 55 year-long career which has produced some of the most unifying and inspiring songs of our times, which have uplifted multiple generations of music fans.

The NPR Tiny Desk performance saw one of the largest crowds in the history of the series, and gave fans a once-in-a-lifetime, intimate and important set from the rock and roll luminaries.

The Doobie Brothers performed three of their beloved hits: "Takin' It To The Streets"(written by Michael McDonald), "Black Water" (written by Patrick Simmons) and "Listen To The Music" (written by Tom Johnston) as well as the stunning new song "Angels & Mercy" by Patrick Simmons and John Shanks, for the first time on broadcast. "Angels & Mercy," a hard-driving, country-influenced rock tune is reimagined here in a Tiny Desk, bluegrass-flavored style.

The Doobie Brothers are principals Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, Michael McDonald and John McFee and touring bandmates John Cowan, Marc Russo, Ed Toth and Mark Quinones. Walk This Road, their 16th album, is the first ever studio album by The Doobie Brothers featuring principal members Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, John McFee and Michael McDonald, and the first in 40 years to feature Michael McDonald in the studio with the band.

In honor of their 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductions, the Doobie Brothers were featured on CBS News Sunday Morning for an in-depth conversation exploring the band's unparalleled legacy of songwriting and unifying and uplifting audiences with their music. Following live performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS), The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC) and LIVE with Kelly and Mark (ABC), the band captivated live audiences on the first leg of their highly-acclaimed North American Walk This Road Tour.

